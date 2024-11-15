PNB MetLife India launches Bharat Consumption Fund; subscription opens today with initial price of Rs 10

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company has introduced a new investment opportunity called the Bharat Consumption Fund as part of its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) offerings. The new fund opened today for subscription and will close on November 28, 2024, with an initial unit price of Rs 10.

The Bharat Consumption Fund is accessible through PNB MetLife's ULIP plans, such as Goal Ensuring Multiplier and Smart Platinum Plus, which provide life insurance coverage and flexible investment choices available online. The fund allows policyholders to tap into India's expanding consumer market, expected to rank as the world's third largest at $4 trillion by 2030.

The fund will actively manage investments in companies within India's consumer sectors, in alignment with the Nifty India Consumption Index, which has shown better performance than the Nifty 50. Returns are not guaranteed as they are market-linked. However, the fund strives for consistent value through strategic portfolio management.

With an estimated 22% share of the global working-age population by 2030, India is projected to drive demand in various sectors including consumer goods, personal care, and e-commerce through its consumption growth.

"The Bharat Consumption Fund offers our customers an opportunity to invest in India’s economic growth,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at PNB MetLife.

Kumar said the fund’s focus is on long-term, risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio.

ULIPs are financial tools that offer both life insurance coverage and investment options through mutual funds within a single plan. Premium payments for a ULIP are split into two components: one portion goes towards the life insurance coverage, while the other is allocated to the chosen mutual fund for investment purposes.



