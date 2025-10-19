'₹1 lakh to ₹14 lakh': CA breaks down the 20-yr Nifty 50 lesson in patience & compounding

Financial educator and chartered accountant CA Nitin Kaushik has once again underlined the importance of long-term investing, using a simple yet powerful illustration of how patience in the equity market can dramatically build wealth over time.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “If you had invested ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty 50 index back in 2005, your investment today would be worth over ₹14,00,000 — approximately 14x growth in 20 years, translating to an average annual return (CAGR) of around 14%. This includes market price appreciation and dividends reinvested.”
By contrast, he noted, keeping the same ₹1,00,000 in a savings account at an average interest rate of 3.5–4% would have grown to just about ₹1.8 lakh in the same period — a stark reminder of the “potential cost of hesitation or fear of market volatility.”
Kaushik emphasised that every market dip was an opportunity, not a setback.
“Every correction was a chance to buy more — but only if you stayed invested,” he added.
He shared a few key takeaways for investors, especially those who tend to delay their financial journeys:
Kaushik’s central message is clear: markets reward patience, not timing. While he cautioned that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, his post serves as a timely reminder of the power of discipline and long-term thinking in wealth creation.
“Your future self will thank you,” he concluded, urging investors to align their portfolios with their risk tolerance and stay the course amid market fluctuations.