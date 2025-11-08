Rule of 72 explained: This simple math formula that separates savers from investors; here's how  

For most investors, wealth creation is not about chasing the next big opportunity — it’s about understanding time and the quiet power of compounding. Financial planners often describe compounding as the eighth wonder of the world — a process where not just your principal, but the interest earned on it, starts generating more returns over time. Unlike simple interest, which grows linearly, compound interest multiplies because it is calculated on both the principal and the accumulated interest, leading to exponential growth.

To simplify this idea, experts often refer to the Rule of 72 — a quick mental formula that helps investors estimate how long it will take for their money to double at a given rate of return.

The simple math behind exponential growth

According to CA Nitin Kaushik, who recently explained the concept, the Rule of 72 is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to understand the effect of compounding. “It’s the math that separates savers from investors,” he said, adding that most people underestimate how time and returns can quietly reshape their financial future.

The formula is straightforward:

72 ÷ Annual Rate of Return (%) = Approximate Years to Double Your Money

This shortcut works best for return rates between 6% and 10%, and though it’s an approximation, it provides a remarkably accurate sense of how quickly wealth can grow when returns are reinvested.

For instance:

At 2%, money doubles in about 36 years

At 4%, in 18 years

At 8%, in 9 years

At 10%, in 7.2 years

At 12%, in 6 years

🚨 The Rule of 72 — The simplest math that separates savers from investors 💰



Most people underestimate how time and returns quietly reshape their financial future through the power of compound interest.



Here’s a quick mental math trick to grasp its magic:

👉 72 ÷ Annual Return… — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 8, 2025

That four-percentage-point jump between 8% and 12% doesn’t sound dramatic — but over 30 years, it can mean the difference between saving ₹10 lakh and building more than ₹30 lakh. “That’s compounding in its purest form — silent, mathematical, and brutally honest,” Kaushik observed.

Why small differences matter big

The Rule of 72 assumes returns are compounded and reinvested, not earned as simple interest. Actual outcomes can vary with market volatility, taxes, and inflation, but the principle remains universal: time and reinvestment multiply money faster than most investors realise.

The concept also underscores the significance of even marginal differences in returns. A 1–2% higher annual yield may seem minor, but over decades, it could add or erase entire years of potential growth. For long-term investors, it’s a reminder that small improvements in return — achieved through diversification, disciplined investing, or reduced costs — can lead to outsized outcomes.

Kaushik further explained that real wealth growth depends on returns adjusted for inflation. Nominal gains mean little if inflation quietly eats away purchasing power. “Aiming for slightly higher nominal returns, while managing risk, can make a substantial difference to your financial future,” he said.

Investing with patience and purpose

At its core, the Rule of 72 isn’t just about numbers — it’s about perspective. It teaches investors that wealth doesn’t grow through timing the market but through time in the market.

So, the next time an investor dismisses a 1% difference in returns, they might want to pause. Over decades, that small margin could cost — or create — an entire decade’s worth of wealth growth.

In the end, compounding rewards not just money, but discipline, patience, and consistency. Or as Kaushik put it, “Invest wisely — not emotionally.”