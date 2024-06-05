Sebi launches personal finance app 'Saarthi 2.0' to simply complex financial concepts for users

Capital markets regulator Sebi has launched 'Saarthi 2.0', a focussed mobile app, on personal finance for investors with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts. The app is available on the Google Play Store iOS App Store.

The first version of Saarthi was introduced in January 2022, with the objective of engaging an investment-oriented public that increasingly Saarthi conducts transactions via mobile devices.

The updated “Saa₹thi” app introduces a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts. It includes financial calculators and has various modules that are crucial for financial planning. Additionally, the app features a range of videos designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.

Top features:

1. The app has dedicated financial calculators that can help investors make informed financial decisions.

2. The app has explanations on KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, and the process of buying and selling shares on stock exchanges.

3. The app will provide information on the investor grievances redressal mechanism and the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform.

4. It will also offer a variety of videos to guide investors in personal finance planning.

Ananth Narayan G, whole time member of Sebi, said: "In today's era, where social media sometimes provides biased or misleading information, there is a significant need for an unbiased, objective, and trusted source of investment information. The Saarthi app serves this purpose by empowering investors with reliable and essential insights into the securities market. This tool can be especially useful for young investors who are at the beginning of their financial journey."

"The content within the app is dynamic, allowing us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market conditions. We actively seek public suggestions to further refine and enhance the saarthi app, ensuring it continues to serve our investors," he said.

The Sebi has been trying to restrict the impact of finfluencers in various ways. For the IPO market, Sebi recently asked ordered all IPO-bound companies to make videos informing investors to not rely on finfluencers or financial influencers dishing out half-baked ideas on social media platforms.

Sebi has issued a circular asking all companies coming out with their IPOs to have audio-visual disclosure saying: “Investors are advised not to rely on any other document, content or information provided in respect to the public issue on the internet/online websites/social media platforms/micro-blogging platforms by finfluencers.”

In the recent past, Sebi has taken action against a number of social media influencers who have been found to have violated rules. Some finfluencers even claim to have a specialisation in the IPO market and are seen giving out calls on which IPOs to apply and which ones to skip.

