Senior Citizen FDs in focus: Banks offer up to 8.30% interest rates amid search for safe retirement income

With interest rates remaining attractive and market volatility persisting, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a preferred investment option for senior citizens seeking stable returns and regular income. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are currently offering senior citizen FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.30% per annum across tenures spanning seven days to 10 years.

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Most banks provide senior citizens an additional 50 basis points (bps) over standard FD rates. Some lenders also offer special schemes that provide an extra 10-50 bps above regular senior citizen rates for specific deposit tenures.

Why Senior Citizens prefer FDs

Financial planners often view fixed deposits as a key component of retirement portfolios because they offer capital protection, predictable returns and flexible payout options.

Senior citizen FDs allow depositors to receive interest monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, helping create a steady income stream after retirement. In addition, depositors can avail of loans against FDs and nominate beneficiaries for ease of succession planning.

Tax-saving FDs with a five-year lock-in period may also qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

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Public Sector Banks

Among public sector lenders, Bank of India currently offers one of the highest senior citizen FD rates at 7.45%, while Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 7.25%. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Union Bank offer rates in the 7%-7.15% range for select tenures.

SBI's popular We-Care Deposit Scheme provides an additional premium of 50 bps over the regular senior citizen benefit for deposits with maturities between five and ten years.

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Private Banks

Private sector banks continue to offer more aggressive rates to attract deposits.

DCB Bank offers up to 8.00%, while SBM Bank provides up to 7.80%. Other banks such as Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank offer rates between 7.50% and 7.75% for select tenures.

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Several banks have also launched special schemes. ICICI Bank, for example, offers an additional premium on select tenures over and above the standard senior citizen benefit.

Small Finance Banks

Small finance banks continue to dominate the FD rate charts.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest senior citizen FD rate of 8.30%, while ESAF, Suryoday and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer up to 8.25%. Jana, Equitas and Unity Small Finance Banks provide rates of around 8.00%.

While higher rates may be attractive, experts advise investors to also evaluate factors such as deposit insurance coverage, liquidity requirements and the institution's financial strength before investing.

Who can open a Senior Citizen FD?

Senior citizen FDs are generally available to resident Indians aged 60 years and above. Some banks also permit individuals above 55 years who have opted for early retirement to invest under these schemes, subject to conditions.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) may also open eligible deposits through NRE or NRO accounts, depending on bank-specific rules.

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What should investors consider?

Financial advisers recommend that senior citizens avoid chasing the highest rate alone. Factors such as regular income needs, premature withdrawal rules, taxation, tenure selection and diversification across banks should also be considered.

For retirees seeking predictable returns and income stability, senior citizen fixed deposits continue to remain one of the most reliable investment options in 2026.