Debt market under pressure as liquidity tightens, bond yields rise across curve: Report

India’s debt market came under pressure in May 2026 as tightening liquidity conditions, robust credit growth and mutual fund redemption-related selling pushed yields higher across both money market and long-term fixed-income instruments, according to Tata Mutual Fund’s latest Fixed Income Observer report.

The report highlighted that yields rose across the curve during the month, reflecting growing funding pressures in the financial system. While short-term rates witnessed the sharpest increase, government securities and corporate bond yields also moved higher amid expectations of tighter liquidity conditions.

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Liquidity squeeze

The most significant movement was seen in money market instruments. Certificate of Deposit (CD) yields rose sharply across maturities, with the 3-month CD yield jumping 78 basis points (bps) to 7.53%, while the 6-month CD yield climbed 88 bps to 7.70%. The 12-month CD yield increased 56 bps to 7.83%.

Treasury Bill (T-bill) yields also moved up across maturities, recording gains of 20-30 bps over the month.

According to the report, the rise in short-term rates was largely driven by liquidity drying up in the banking system and mutual funds selling debt securities to meet investor redemptions.

“Over the last month, May over April, both short end and long end yields rose. Short term rates moved upward, driven by tight liquidity and mutual fund selling to meet redemptions,” the report said.

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Banking system

Liquidity conditions tightened considerably during the month. The report noted that banking system liquidity fell from ₹2.83 lakh crore to ₹1.14 lakh crore.

One of the key reasons behind the decline was the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention in the foreign exchange market to smooth volatility in the rupee. Such interventions absorb liquidity from the banking system, exerting upward pressure on short-term borrowing costs.

At the same time, credit demand remained strong. Bank credit growth stood at 16% year-on-year, significantly ahead of deposit growth of 12%, creating a funding gap and further tightening liquidity conditions.

The report also pointed to the withdrawal of demand deposits from the banking system, which added to liquidity pressures.

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Government bond yields

The impact of tighter liquidity was visible across the government bond market. Yields on government securities (G-Secs) moved higher across the curve, particularly in shorter maturities.

The 1-year and 3-year G-Sec yields rose 12 bps each to 6.56%, while the 5-year yield increased 21 bps to 6.83%. The benchmark 10-year G-Sec yield climbed 9 bps to 7.02%.

According to the report, the increase in long-term yields was largely influenced by the sharp rise in short-term rates.

“The 1–5 year segment saw an increase of around 10–20 bps, while the long end of the curve rose by 1–10 bps. This was mainly driven by upward movement in the short-term yield curve,” it said.

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Corporate bonds

Corporate bond markets also reflected growing concerns around liquidity. The report observed that the AAA-rated PSU corporate bond yield curve has become inverted, indicating market expectations of sustained liquidity tightness and the possibility of higher interest rates in the near term.

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While corporate bond spreads widened at the shorter end as yields rose faster than government securities, spreads narrowed in the 3-10 year segment.

Overall, the report suggests that liquidity conditions, deposit growth trends and RBI actions will remain critical factors influencing India’s debt market in the months ahead, with investors closely watching funding costs and yield movements across the curve.

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