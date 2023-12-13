Sensex scales Mt 70K. Here is what investors should do

Recently, the BSE Sensex crossed the significant threshold of 70,000 points for the first time ever. Such a landmark event has tremendous implications for both individual and institutional investors. It is crucial for investors to strategise their future investments smartly. The piece helps you understand what investors could do in this bullish market.

It is vital to understand that while 70,000 milestone can bring excitement, investors should not let the figures overtake their judgement. Investors should not mindlessly invest because the markets are flourishing; rather, they should critically analyse the market trend, global indicators, and the particular company's financial health where investment is intended.

Invest for the long-term: The market breaching 70K is indeed a reason to rejoice, but prudent investment practices should not be ignored. Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, said, "While the Sensex reaching 70,000 is a significant milestone, it's important to remember that investing is a long-term journey. Current valuations are reasonable, supported by strong economic fundamentals and a positive market sentiment. This suggests that markets will likely continue upward alongside economic growth."

Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, says, "One must embrace a diversified portfolio, prioritize long-term growth with at least a 5-year horizon, and not be swayed by daily noise from the markets. A disciplined and patient approach should be the guiding pillars of your portfolio."

Do not ignore asset allocation reviews: Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio to maintain your target asset allocation. Continue your SIPs through market fluctuations for long-term wealth creation. Jain says, "Investors should adopt a strategic perspective with Sensex at 70,000, focusing on resilience over short-term fluctuations."

Diversification is vital: Besides, one must understand diversification is key in all circumstances. Regardless of the 70K record, one should not put all their eggs in one basket. Investing across different sectors, asset classes, and geographic regions minimises risk and creates multiple financial safety nets. The real winner in the investment game is not who earns the most but who manages the risk most proficiently.

"Consider increasing your equity allocation slightly to capitalise on the current market momentum, particularly in the lead-up to elections. Use market dips to invest additional funds and build your portfolio at lower prices. Remember, even in a bull market, unexpected events and systemic risks can lead to significant downturns. Maintain a diversified portfolio and ensure proper debt allocation to mitigate potential losses. Don't abandon your long-term asset allocation strategy in pursuit of short-term gains," said Rao.

Avoid emotion-based investing: "Resist chasing short-term gains and avoid investing based on emotions. Resist the urge to make impulsive decisions based on market noise. Stick to your investment plan and avoid making emotional trades. Don't be lured by stocks with attractive prices but lack underlying strength. Always prioritise companies with strong financials and long-term prospects," said Rao.