scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Investment
SIP of Rs 1,000 monthly can lead to significant gains; here's how much you can save in 10, 20 and 30 years

Feedback

SIP of Rs 1,000 monthly can lead to significant gains; here's how much you can save in 10, 20 and 30 years

One of the biggest advantages of an SIP is the convenience it provides. The specified amount is automatically transitioned from your savings bank account to your chosen mutual fund.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • SIP is a convenient way of investing in your chosen mutual funds at regular intervals
  • One of SIPs' notable features is their ability to generate significant gains
  • SIP of Rs 1,000 monthly can also lead to significant gains

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an automated investment plan designed to help you conveniently invest a fixed amount into your chosen mutual funds at regular intervals. Significantly, it operates similarly to a recurring deposit in a bank, ensuring a steady investment process.

One of the biggest advantages of an SIP is the convenience it provides. The specified amount is automatically transitioned from your savings bank account to your chosen mutual fund at the intervals you select, be it daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly. The frequency is chosen by you, but monthly SIPs are the most popular since they can coincide with your salary cycle. 

A notable feature of SIPs is their ability to generate significant gains over time even with a minimal investment. As per FundsIndia report, for instance, a small amount like Rs 1,000 saved every month can lead to significant gains over time. If you were to invest Rs 1,000 per month into an equity SIP over a span of 30 years at 12 per cent per annum, you would have invested only Rs 3.6 lakhs. However, your portfolio's value would have grown to an impressive Rs 34.9 lakhs.

If you were to stay invested for a shorter duration, say 20 years, you'd invest Rs 2,40,000, but your portfolio value would be Rs 9.89 lakh. A decade-long investment of Rs 1,000 per month would equal Rs. 2,30,038, as compared to Rs. 1,20,000 invested over the same period.

SIPs allow for flexibility in investment. You can invest in large cap, mid cap or small cap funds, depending on your risk profile. But what truly sets SIPs apart, is the growth of wealth via the power of compounding. Essentially, you earn returns not just on the invested amount, but also on the gains, thanks to the reinvestment of the gains back into the fund. By regularly investing through a SIP, you're allowing smaller investments to gradually build into a substantial sum over time, showcasing the multiplier effect of compounding. The longer your money stays invested, the larger this effect becomes, as per FundsIndia report.

 

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 22, 2023: GMR Airports, Infosys, LIC, Lupin, R Systems and more

Published on: Dec 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement