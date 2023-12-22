SIP of Rs 1,000 monthly can lead to significant gains; here's how much you can save in 10, 20 and 30 years

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an automated investment plan designed to help you conveniently invest a fixed amount into your chosen mutual funds at regular intervals. Significantly, it operates similarly to a recurring deposit in a bank, ensuring a steady investment process.

One of the biggest advantages of an SIP is the convenience it provides. The specified amount is automatically transitioned from your savings bank account to your chosen mutual fund at the intervals you select, be it daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly. The frequency is chosen by you, but monthly SIPs are the most popular since they can coincide with your salary cycle.

A notable feature of SIPs is their ability to generate significant gains over time even with a minimal investment. As per FundsIndia report, for instance, a small amount like Rs 1,000 saved every month can lead to significant gains over time. If you were to invest Rs 1,000 per month into an equity SIP over a span of 30 years at 12 per cent per annum, you would have invested only Rs 3.6 lakhs. However, your portfolio's value would have grown to an impressive Rs 34.9 lakhs.

If you were to stay invested for a shorter duration, say 20 years, you'd invest Rs 2,40,000, but your portfolio value would be Rs 9.89 lakh. A decade-long investment of Rs 1,000 per month would equal Rs. 2,30,038, as compared to Rs. 1,20,000 invested over the same period.

SIPs allow for flexibility in investment. You can invest in large cap, mid cap or small cap funds, depending on your risk profile. But what truly sets SIPs apart, is the growth of wealth via the power of compounding. Essentially, you earn returns not just on the invested amount, but also on the gains, thanks to the reinvestment of the gains back into the fund. By regularly investing through a SIP, you're allowing smaller investments to gradually build into a substantial sum over time, showcasing the multiplier effect of compounding. The longer your money stays invested, the larger this effect becomes, as per FundsIndia report.

