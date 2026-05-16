Special FDs vs regular fixed deposits: Which option makes more sense for investors?

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain one of the most preferred investment choices for conservative savers seeking stability and guaranteed returns. While standard FDs remain widely used, banks are increasingly launching special FD schemes with unique tenures, targeted investor categories and even sustainability-linked themes to attract deposits in a competitive rate environment.

Advertisement

As of May 2026, FD rates across banks range from 2.50% to 8.30% per annum for regular customers, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.80% in certain offerings. Actual returns vary depending on deposit tenure, compounding frequency, deposit type and investor category.

Interest on deposits below six months generally follows a simple interest structure, while longer-tenure FDs typically compound quarterly, allowing investors to benefit from compounding gains.

Special FDs

Beyond regular fixed deposits, several lenders are increasingly introducing purpose-specific FD products featuring non-standard maturities and higher returns.

One of the prominent offerings is SBI Amrit Vrishti, a special fixed deposit scheme with a 444-day tenure. Unlike regular deposits, the tenure remains fixed without flexibility. The scheme offers rates higher than SBI’s standard deposits of comparable maturity and can be opened with a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 through SBI branches, YONO and internet banking platforms.

Advertisement

The product targets investors seeking a short-to-medium-term investment horizon while remaining within a familiar banking ecosystem.

MUST READ: Foreign Bank FD rates in India: How do they stack up against public and private banks?

SBI has also introduced SBI WeCare, a fixed deposit scheme designed exclusively for senior citizens. Available for deposits of five years and above, the scheme offers an additional 0.60% return over regular FD rates.

The offering has emerged as one of the higher-paying long-term FD products available from a large public sector lender and is particularly targeted at retirees seeking regular income and predictable returns.

Bank of Baroda special FD

Public sector banks are also experimenting with unconventional FD durations.

Bank of Baroda's 444-day Special FD currently offers 6.60% annually for regular customers and 7.10% for senior citizens, rates that are above many conventional one-year and two-year deposit products.

Advertisement

Industry experts note that banks often use unusual tenures such as 400, 444 or 555 days as tactical tools to attract deposits without revising rates across their broader FD book.

MUST READ: Senior citizen FD Rates in 2026: Small Finance Banks offer up to 9.5%; should you invest?

Green FDs

Banks are also entering sustainability-focused deposits through Green Fixed Deposits.

Green FDs function like conventional fixed deposits but direct funds exclusively toward environmentally sustainable projects under the Reserve Bank of India's Green Deposit Framework.

Areas financed under these products include renewable energy, green buildings and waste management projects.

Several institutions including HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Union Bank of India, HSBC India, DBS Bank India and IndusInd Bank now offer Green FD products.

SBI’s Green Rupee Term Deposit also uses distinctive tenures such as 1,111 days, 1,777 days and 2,222 days, adding another layer of product differentiation.

MUST READ: Public vs private banks: Which banks are offering better FD rates in May 2026?

Small Finance Banks

Advertisement

Among banks currently offering attractive FD returns, small finance banks continue to dominate the rate charts.

Institutions such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering rates as high as 8.10%, while lenders including Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continue to offer competitive returns.

Private banks including Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank are also offering relatively higher slab rates compared with larger peers.

For investors, experts suggest that while higher returns remain important, factors such as deposit insurance limits, bank profile, liquidity needs and tenure suitability should also be considered before selecting an FD product.

MSUT READ: Bank FDs vs Post Office time deposits: Which offers better returns, safety, tax benefits in 2026?