Stamp duty to lower interest: How couples can save lakhs with a joint home loan

For many young couples in India, buying that first home is not just a milestone but also one of the biggest financial commitments of their lives. With property prices climbing steadily, paying the full cost upfront is nearly impossible for most families. That is where home loans step in. Increasingly, couples are opting for joint home loans, a move that financial planners say can not only ease the burden of borrowing but also unlock significant savings.

CA Nitin Kaushik recently highlighted the strategy in a post on X, noting: “If you’re planning to buy a home, don’t look at a joint loan as just paperwork. Done right, it’s one of the smartest tax and financial strategies a couple can use in India.”

Sharing an example from his practice, Kaushik recounted how a young Delhi couple approached him with a simple question: Should they apply individually or take a joint loan? A deeper analysis revealed that the joint route offered substantial benefits.

1. Loan eligibility

When both spouses become co-applicants, their incomes are combined, which significantly boosts their loan eligibility. This allows couples to purchase a larger or better-located property without straining their finances.

2. Lower interest rates and female ownership

Most Indian banks incentivize women to be property owners by offering slightly lower home loan interest rates—typically 5 to 15 basis points less than standard rates. For example, banks such as SBI, HDFC, Union Bank, and Canara Bank offer around 5 bps discounts, while Bank of India offers up to 15 bps. Though seemingly minor, this translates into big savings. On a Rs 50 lakh loan over 20 years, even a 0.05% reduction can save several lakhs in interest. Additionally, if one spouse has a strong credit score, banks may factor this in to secure more favourable terms.

3. Stamp duty savings

Several states, including Delhi, offer lower stamp duty for women buyers. In Delhi, registering a property in a woman’s name reduces the duty by 1%. On a Rs 1 crore house, that instantly saves Rs 1 lakh, an incentive couples can unlock with smart planning.

4. Double tax benefits

Perhaps the most powerful advantage comes from tax deductions. Both spouses repaying EMIs can claim benefits individually: up to Rs 1.5 lakh each under Section 80C (for principal repayment) and up to Rs 2 lakh each under Section 24(b) (for interest repayment). This means a couple can together claim up to Rs 7 lakh in deductions every year. However, this only applies if both contribute to loan repayment—making EMI sharing a wise strategy.

5. Capital gains tax savings

Joint ownership also provides tax flexibility when selling the property. If spouses sell separate properties to buy one together, both can claim exemptions under Section 54. Similarly, if a jointly owned property is sold and reinvested into separate homes, each can claim proportionate exemptions.

As Kaushik explained, what looked like a simple loan decision evolved into a long-term wealth strategy for his clients. From higher eligibility and lower rates to immediate stamp duty savings, tax deductions, and capital gains planning, joint home loans can help couples save lakhs over time.

For first-time buyers, the message is clear: a joint loan isn’t just about financing, it’s about building financial resilience and maximising benefits for decades to come.