Starting at birth: 28-day-old baby becomes Zerodha's youngest client

The amount invested and the financial product chosen by the parents have not been disclosed.

The development comes nearly a year after Kamath had revealed that Zerodha’s youngest account holder at the time was 64 days old. The latest case has brought attention to the growing interest among parents in beginning long-term financial planning for their children soon after birth.

Our youngest customer is just 28 days old. The parents opened a Zerodha minor account, and a week later, they made the first investment. — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 6, 2026

How minor accounts work

A minor account allows investments to be held in a child’s name, while a parent or legal guardian manages the account until the child reaches adulthood.

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Such accounts can be used to invest in stocks, mutual funds and bonds, subject to applicable rules and platform requirements. The guardian is responsible for operating the account and completing the necessary documentation on behalf of the minor.

Opening a minor account generally requires documents such as the child’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar details, proof of date of birth and bank account information. The guardian’s PAN and identity documents are also required during the account-opening process.

Why Are Parents Investing For Newborns Earlier

A year ago, when Kamath pointed to a 64 day old baby as the youngest account holder, he had shared a video of parents explaining why they chose to invest for their children so early. One parent in that video had said the Indian education system does not teach children about money, while another spoke about the importance of investing even while spending what one earns.

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Social media reacts to unusual milestone

Kamath’s post quickly drew attention online, with users discussing the advantages of starting investments early and the potential benefits of long-term compounding.

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However, the account is managed entirely by the child’s parents or guardian. The baby is not independently trading or making investment decisions. Any investment made through the account remains subject to market risks, applicable regulations and the terms governing minor accounts.

The infant’s identity, the family’s location and details of the investment have not been made public.