Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Starting at birth: 28-day-old baby becomes Zerodha's youngest client

Starting at birth: 28-day-old baby becomes Zerodha's youngest client

A minor account allows investments to be held in a child’s name, while a parent or legal guardian manages the account until the child reaches adulthood.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:27 PM IST
Starting at birth: 28-day-old baby becomes Zerodha's youngest clientThe development comes nearly a year after Kamath had revealed that Zerodha’s youngest account holder at the time was 64 days old.

A 28-day-old baby has become Zerodha’s youngest customer after the child’s parents opened a minor account on the investment platform and made the first investment within a week.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared the development on social media. “Our youngest customer is just 28 days old. The parents opened a Zerodha minor account, and a week later, they made the first investment,” Kamath wrote.

Advertisement

The amount invested and the financial product chosen by the parents have not been disclosed.

The development comes nearly a year after Kamath had revealed that Zerodha’s youngest account holder at the time was 64 days old. The latest case has brought attention to the growing interest among parents in beginning long-term financial planning for their children soon after birth.

How minor accounts work

A minor account allows investments to be held in a child’s name, while a parent or legal guardian manages the account until the child reaches adulthood.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Korea exported culture, India should too: Nikhil Kamath on India’s biggest advantage

Such accounts can be used to invest in stocks, mutual funds and bonds, subject to applicable rules and platform requirements. The guardian is responsible for operating the account and completing the necessary documentation on behalf of the minor.

Opening a minor account generally requires documents such as the child’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar details, proof of date of birth and bank account information. The guardian’s PAN and identity documents are also required during the account-opening process.

Why Are Parents Investing For Newborns Earlier

A year ago, when Kamath pointed to a 64 day old baby as the youngest account holder, he had shared a video of parents explaining why they chose to invest for their children so early. One parent in that video had said the Indian education system does not teach children about money, while another spoke about the importance of investing even while spending what one earns.

Advertisement

Social media reacts to unusual milestone

Kamath’s post quickly drew attention online, with users discussing the advantages of starting investments early and the potential benefits of long-term compounding.

DO CHECKOUT: 'India either keeps pace or...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath invests ₹200 crore in CtrlS amid AI data centre push

However, the account is managed entirely by the child’s parents or guardian. The baby is not independently trading or making investment decisions. Any investment made through the account remains subject to market risks, applicable regulations and the terms governing minor accounts.

The infant’s identity, the family’s location and details of the investment have not been made public.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more