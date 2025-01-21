This Category III Alternative Investment Fund delivered over 100% return to rich investors 2024; key things to know

A majority of Category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) made money for crorepati investors in 2024 when the benchmark NSE Nifty index advanced nearly 9%. On the other hand, the broader indices Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 24% and 26% respectively.

Data collated by PMS Bazaar showed A9 Finsight's Finavenue Growth Fund delivered 132% return (post expense) to investors in the previous calendar year. It was followed by Negen Capital Services’ Negen Undiscovered Value Fund (up 57.17%) and Ampersand Capital Trust’s Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme - I (up 48.32%).

Sharing his views on his fund's outperformance, Abhishek Jaiswal, Fund Manager of Finavenue Growth Fund, said, “This success stems from rigorous research, disciplined portfolio management, and the trust of our investors. We focus on identifying new opportunities, managing risks effectively, and delivering consistent value. We are optimistic about the future and committed to sustaining this performance in the years to come.”

The minimum ticket size for investing in Category III AIFs is Rs 1 crore, whereas the amount for directors, employees, and fund managers is Rs 25 lakh.

Data further highlighted that Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s Growth Anchors Fund, Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors’ Structural Shift Fund, Swyom Advisors’ India Alpha Fund, Singularity AMC LLP’s Singularity Equity Fund I, I Wealth Management LLP’s I Wealth Fund, Prudent Equity’s ACE Fund, Quest Investment Advisors’s Smart Alpha Sector Rotation, Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors’ Capital Compounder Fund – 1, Alchemy Capital Management’s Alchemy Venture Fund, 360 ONE Asset Management’s High Growth Companies Fund also delivered somewhere between 35%-50% return to ultra-rich investors in 2024.

Alchemy Capital Management’s Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow, Sundaram Alternate Assets’ Opportunities Series – Atlas, Oculus Capital Alternative Investment’s Fund Growth Fund, Alchemy Capital Management’s Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow – 2, SageOne Investment Advisors LLP’s SageOne Flagship Growth 2 Fund, Alchemy Capital Management’s Leaders of Tomorrow and Sundaram Alternate Assets’ Opportunities Series - ACORN Category III AIFs also gained over 30% in the previous calendar year.