You laughed at your parents for buying gold, Rivigo founder says they were right all along

Cash is decaying, inflation is rising, and people are scrambling to protect their wealth. But Rivigo founder Deepak Garg believes the answer might lie in something India has trusted for centuries: gold.

In a LinkedIn post, Garg dissects why most currencies fail as true stores of value—and why gold may be on the verge of a global comeback.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Money gets corrupted all the time,” Garg writes. Even commodity-based currencies like gold and silver have been diluted in the past. But in relative terms, gold remains one of the most resilient forms of money we’ve ever known.

He points to a key metric—the stock-to-flow ratio—which measures how long it would take to double the current supply of an asset at its current rate of production. Gold’s S2F stands around 60–70, meaning its annual supply grows just 1.2%–1.6%, making it remarkably stable. Compare that to silver (~20 S2F, 4.5–5% debasement) or copper (~10% debasement), and gold clearly holds up as a more consistent store of value.

“Most people are predicting the demise of the dollar as reserve,” Garg notes. “And gold at $10,000–15,000 in the next few years.”

Advertisement

India, he argues, is uniquely positioned to benefit. “India owns 10% of the world’s gold. China owns 15%. That’s three times more than what the US holds,” he adds.

If global reserves shift back to gold, India’s stash becomes strategic leverage.

But there's now a new challenger in the race for the world’s most reliable money: Bitcoin.

With its recent halving in 2024, Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow ratio has surged to 93–120—higher than gold’s—making it the most supply-restricted major asset. Its annual supply growth (debasement) has dropped to just 0.83%, and thanks to its hard-coded issuance schedule, this rate is predictable and will keep shrinking every four years.

For Indian savers debating where to park their money, Garg’s message is clear: gold and Bitcoin aren’t speculative bets—they’re insurance against the slow erosion of value.