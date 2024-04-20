Airtel Payments Bank launches NCMC aligned debit, pre-paid cards. Here are the top features

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the launch of its NCMC (National Common Mobility Cards) enabled debit and pre-paid cards in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). These cards are powered by RuPay.

Airtel Payments Bank said these cards are in line with the bank’s commitment to India’s One Nation, One Card vision.

The bank will offer NCMC-enabled debit cards for savings account holders and NCMC-enabled prepaid cards for wallet users. These cards are crafted from eco-friendly e-PVC material, certified for their environmental sustainability.

The bank said customers can use any of the cards to make payments at all merchant establishments, online (e-commerce), as well as offline NCMC transit transactions at metros, buses, parking, etc across the country.

The card also facilitates the issuance of concession and monthly passes wherever supported by the transport operator, it said.

Customers can order Airtel Payments Bank’s NCMC enabled Debit Card from the Airtel Thanks App, or acquire it by visiting the nearest banking points or from any of the designated points at the various metro stations.



NCMC Enabled Card: Key Benefits

> One card for all your travel needs

Use at offline transit transactions like metros, buses, tolls, parking, etc.

> Can be used for offline shopping

Pay at malls, e-commerce shopping, for ticket bookings, fuel and much more!

> Flexible Pay Options

Enjoy multiple fare options-pay per ride, purchase passes, etc.

> Enhanced Security

Ensures better security for your NCMC Enabled Card with highly secured EMV Chip-protection



SBI NCMC card

The State Bank of India has tied up with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and added SBI National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on its Bharat BillPay platform for the convenience of travellers.

This new feature will enable customers to recharge or top-up their NCMC cards online.

Commuters will be able recharge their NCMC cards with amounts up to Rs 10,000 using various payment methods, including prepaid, debit, and credit cards.

The category is already live with SBI NCMC cards for Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Line 2A & 7, Chennai Metro, Kanpur Metro, and Parliament Canteen via the bank’s Bharat BillPay-enabled application, SBI Unipay, and more platforms will go live with the service soon, NBBL said in a statement.

"NCMC customers, across locations, can now get a seamless experience while recharging, at the platform of their choice. This is one more step to ease digital payments, backed by the certainty, reliability, and safety of our Bharat BillPay platform," said Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay.



