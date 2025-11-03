Angel One AMC launches India's first Smart Beta Funds, more details

Angel One Asset Management Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One, has announced the launch of two passive investment products: the Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 ETF and the Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund. These schemes are India's first Smart Beta offerings tracking the Nifty Total Market Index and provide exposure to 50 stocks selected from a universe of 750 companies, cutting across large-, mid-, small- and micro-cap segments.

Stock selection uses a combination of price momentum and quality, with the New Fund Offers (NFOs) opening for subscription from 3 November to 17 November 2025. Investors can access the ETF with a minimum of ₹1,000, while the Index Fund's Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) options start at ₹250 per day, or in other flexible intervals.

Hemen Bhatia, Executive Director and CEO of Angel One AMC, stated: "With these new launches, we continue our commitment to offering investors transparent and cost-effective ways to participate in the market."

"The ETF and Index Fund are designed to deliver returns through a multi-factor, rule-based approach that supports long-term capital growth," he added.

These funds are managed using a Smart Beta structure that aims to optimise returns and diversification by relying on a rules-based methodology. The schemes are designed to rebalance semi-annually and do not charge any exit load, reflecting the fund house's focus on transparency and efficiency in passive investing.

According to the fund house, "the Smart Beta structure seeks to balance return potential and diversification through a transparent, cost-effective, and rules-based methodology."

Angel One AMC concentrates exclusively on passive investment products, including index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as part of its strategy to broaden financial inclusion and extend access to passive mutual fund investing across India.

This positioning aligns with a broader industry shift towards low-cost, rule-based products, though Angel One AMC faces competition from established players such as Nippon India Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, both of which offer a range of index and factor-based funds.