Axis Max Life launches high growth pension fund: All you need to know

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has introduced the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, aimed at investors looking to build a sizeable retirement corpus through exposure to high-growth mid-cap companies. The fund is available under the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan, a unit-linked, non-participating individual pension product. The New Fund Offering (NFO) period is open from 22 September to 7 October 2025, with the Net Asset Value (NAV) at launch set at ₹10 per unit. Positioned as a high-risk investment, the fund targets individuals with a long-term outlook seeking equity market participation for retirement planning.

The strategy for the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund centres on generating inflation-protected retirement income by investing mainly in equities, with 70–100% allocation to stocks and up to 30% in government securities, corporate bonds, money market, and cash instruments. The fund's portfolio will encompass scalable businesses in both established and emerging sectors, including renewables, manufacturing of electrical equipment, financial services, and technology. It will be benchmarked against the Nifty Midcap 100 Index, with a fund management charge of 1.35% per annum. The scheme maintains flexibility to invest in fixed income for risk management and is designed for investors with a five-year-plus investment horizon.

With its equity-heavy allocation and focus on mid-cap growth opportunities, the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund offers a differentiated option within the pension fund landscape. The high-risk classification reflects the fund's aim to deliver potentially higher returns in exchange for greater market volatility, aligning with the preferences of investors willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of long-term retirement savings.