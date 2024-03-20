scorecardresearch
Bitten by the travel bug: 84% of Indians planning on travelling solo in 2024

Survey shows travellers keen on using credit card points to offset expenses; using travel hacks to make their journeys more rewarding

There is an evident travel boom amongst Indians, with 65% planning more domestic trips and 48% planning more international trips this year. There is an evident travel boom amongst Indians, with 65% planning more domestic trips and 48% planning more international trips this year.
SUMMARY
  • 67% of Indians planning to take a trip in 2024 want to plan a beach vacation
  • 55% of Indians planning a trip in 2024 want to take a metropolitan trip and explore a new city
  • 43% of travellers taking a trip are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses

With 62% of Indians planning to spend more on travel this year compared with the global average of 40%, Indians are willing to go the extra mile to have a fulfilling travel experience in 2024, per the findings revealed in the American Express Travel 2024 Global Travel Trends Report based on data from across India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding.

There is an evident travel boom amongst Indians, with 65% planning more domestic trips and 48% planning more international trips this year. In terms of using travel hacks, the survey indicates that as many as 43% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 (vs global average of 30%) are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses, while 42% (vs global average of 26%) are opting to book from companies offering complimentary hotel benefits such as room upgrades and credits. Furthermore, 35% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 are planning to stay in a mix of luxury and affordable hotels, and 31% are planning to travel during off-peak seasons or stay with friends or family.

The poll was conducted between January 31 and February 8, 2024, among a sample of 2,005 US adults, 1,007 Australia adults, 1,002 Canada and UK adults, 1,002 Japan adults, 1,006 Mexico adults, and 1,005 India adults, who have at least a $50,000 plus income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2-4 percentage points. Some areas may be weighted with fewer variables depending on local census data availability.

“Indian travellers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours. At American Express, we understand the evolving needs of consumers and strive to empower our Card Members with rewarding offers and benefits, enhancing their travel experiences wherever they venture,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India.

More highlights

  • 34% of Indians plan on travelling solo more often this year vs a global average of 18%
  • 84% of Indians planning on travelling solo in 2024 plan on taking a solo trip centered on self-love and treating themselves
  • Reconnecting with themselves (46%), getting a break from chaotic daily life (39%), and being independent (34%) are the top reasons Indians would consider going on solo trips
  • For 71% of Indians, food is the top aspect they aren’t willing to compromise on (vs global average of 52%), while a close 67% Indians aren’t willing to compromise on accommodation
  • 58% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to indulge in outdoor adventure trips
  • 55% of Indians planning a trip in 2024 want to take a metropolitan trip and explore a new city

Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
