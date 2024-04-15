BookMyForex.com unveils foreign exchange app with real-time reloads

BookMyForex, an online forex platform, has launched the latest version of its application, addressing the challenges faced by international travellers while managing their forex transactions.



The new app allows instant reloads on their True Zero Markup Card, allowing users to instantly refill their forex card digitally.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest app, marking a significant stride in our mission to simplify forex transactions for international travellers. Running out of funds while abroad is stressful and relying on credit cards exacerbates the issue with exorbitant conversion charges, additional fees & often restrictive credit limits. Our instant reload feature address these concerns head-on removing the necessity of resorting to credit cards and offering unparalleled peace of mind to travellers. Our Forex Card can be purchased without the need to open a bank account and our cards are door delivered on the same day that you place the order. With digital reloads in real-time, travellers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their money with BookMyForex-Yes Bank true zero markup forex card.”

Forex travel cards are one of the economical and convenient ways to carry forex abroad. They can be loaded with one or multiple foreign currencies and used interchangeably in different countries. When purchasing a Forex card, it is typically loaded with funds upfront. Some organizations may charge a nominal fee when issuing the card, while others may offer it for free without any processing fee. Usually, the rate at which forex is purchased for the card is slightly higher than the IBR rate to cover the operating costs. The good part is these cards are widely accepted and can be used to make transactions at point-of-sale and online shopping. But they might charge you while withdrawing from an ATM, balance enquiry transactions and have a daily withdrawal limit that you need to adhere to.

The BookMyForex App offers interbank-linked rates for the zero-markup forex card, international money transfers, and foreign currency notes. Additionally, there are zero issuance, reload, or unloading charges on the card. Notable features of the app include real-time expense tracking with spend alerts, instant reloads of the forex card, convenient unloading of unspent balance, easy conversion of balance from one currency to another, secure online transactions with disposable virtual cards, and bank-grade security features. A handy ATM locator is also available within the app to assist users while abroad.

"With our innovative Instant Reload feature, we're leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower international travellers with unprecedented convenience. Now, travellers can effortlessly manage their forex cards on the go, revolutionizing the way they access foreign currency during their trips. The latest app version underscores BookMyForex's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Nitin Motwani, Founder & CTO.

