Children education allowance: How you can claim CEA online through Postal dept's new module

The Department of Posts has introduced a digital system for filing and processing Children Education Allowance (CEA) claims. Under an Office Memorandum dated May 23, 2026, eligible employees must now submit their CEA claims online through the Accounts and Payroll Technology (APT) 2.0 platform.

The move is aimed at streamlining claim processing, improving transparency, and reducing manual paperwork. However, employees will still need to submit physical copies of claim forms and supporting documents for verification and record-keeping.

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What has changed?

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has added a new CEA module to APT 2.0, developed by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT).

The system enables:

Online submission of CEA claims

Upload of supporting documents

Digital verification and approval

Payment processing

Automated checks to reduce errors

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been issued to help employees and officials use the new system.

What Is APT 2.0?

APT (Accounts and Payroll Technology) 2.0 is the Department of Posts' integrated platform for payroll, employee benefits, reimbursements, and other financial transactions.

Previously, CEA claims were largely paper-based and manually processed. The new digital functionality is expected to make claim submission, tracking, and processing more efficient while creating a centralized digital record.

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Online filing mandatory

While the claim process is now digital, paperwork has not been eliminated entirely.

Employees must:

Submit CEA claims online through APT 2.0.

Submit physical copies of the claim form and supporting documents to the concerned office or Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO).

The existing claim format prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will continue to be used for physical submissions.

What is Children Education Allowance?

Children Education Allowance (CEA) is a reimbursement benefit available to Central Government employees to help cover a portion of their children's educational expenses.

The benefit is generally available for up to two children studying in recognized educational institutions, from nursery to Class XII, subject to government rules. Employees must submit supporting documents such as fee receipts, school certificates, and other prescribed records.

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How much can employees claim?

Under the Seventh Pay Commission rules, Central Government employees can claim:

₹2,250 per month per child

₹27,000 per year for one child

₹54,000 per year for two children

The reimbursement ceiling is revised periodically when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses specified thresholds.

Special provisions may apply in the case of children with disabilities, subject to government guidelines.

Tax treatment

CEA reimbursement for Central Government employees is different from the small Children Education Allowance exemption available under income-tax rules.

Under the Income-tax Act, salaried taxpayers can claim an exemption of only ₹100 per month per child for up to two children under the old tax regime. In contrast, CEA reimbursement is an employment benefit governed by government service rules.

Employees should consult departmental finance or accounts offices for guidance on the tax treatment of specific reimbursements.

Why it matters

The Department of Posts believes the new APT 2.0-based system will make CEA claim processing more structured and transparent. Digital submission will help maintain centralized records, speed up verification, and reduce the risk of missing documents, while physical verification will continue to ensure proper documentation during the transition to a technology-driven process.

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As per the May 23, 2026 order, online submission through APT 2.0 is now mandatory, but physical submission of claim forms and supporting documents will continue until further instructions are issued.