‘Clarity prevents conflict, protects...’: CA explains why making a will is an act of love, not greed

In a country where property and family often intertwine emotionally and financially, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has issued a timely reminder: make a will before it’s too late. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik underscored how failing to plan inheritance can turn even the closest families into adversaries.

“We all work hard to build wealth. But without a valid and updated will, even the strongest families can face disputes,” Kaushik wrote. “Clarity prevents conflict. A will lets you decide who gets what, when, and how. It’s about fairness — but also about protecting family harmony.”

Kaushik explained that Indian inheritance laws vary widely across religions — from the Hindu Succession Act and Indian Succession Act to Muslim personal laws — meaning that without a will, a person’s assets are distributed according to default intestate succession rules. These may not reflect one’s true intentions, and often lead to unequal or unintended inheritance.

Recent 2025 Supreme Court rulings granting equal inheritance rights to daughters and tribal women have strengthened gender equality, but Kaushik warned that legal parity alone cannot prevent emotional fallout. Only a clear, written will can ensure both fairness and family peace.

He outlined two key ways to distribute assets: Percentage distribution — ideal for divisible assets like bank accounts, mutual funds, or family property. Asset-to-individual distribution — better for indivisible assets such as homes or cars.

Kaushik also pointed to common pitfalls in joint property ownership, urging individuals to simplify ownership structures before bequeathing assets. “Each co-owner can only will their own share,” he noted. “A practical solution is to transfer your share to your spouse first, then decide inheritance through their will.”

He further recommended adding a “residuary clause” to cover future or forgotten assets, “All assets not specifically mentioned shall go to my surviving spouse or chosen beneficiary.”

Kaushik emphasised that a will should be treated as a living document — updated whenever there’s a birth, marriage, divorce, death, or significant asset change. Digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies or online accounts, also need explicit mention to prevent complications.

Finally, Kaushik reminded readers that every will must be probated by a court to be legally valid, and urged consultation with tax and legal professionals to avoid ambiguities.

“A will isn’t about greed or fear; it’s about care and foresight,” he concluded. “Protect your loved ones from unnecessary stress, arguments, and confusion. Plan today, protect tomorrow.”