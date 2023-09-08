Digital payments: Here is how you can withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs through UPI

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda announced that it has enabled the UPI ATM facility at over 6,000 Bank of Baroda ATMs across the country. It is the first public sector bank to launch UPI ATMs in coordination with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and powered by NCR Corporation. Bank of Baroda customers and those of all participating issuer banks using any UPI-enabled Mobile app can withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda UPI ATMs without having to use their debit card.

The Bank’s UPI ATM was showcased at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 that took place in Mumbai from September 5 to 7.

Using the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) technology, which facilitates cardless cash withdrawals through ATMs, the UPI ATM enables seamless QR-based cash withdrawals, doing away with the need to carry a Card to withdraw cash.

Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said, “We are witnessing a dramatic digital transformation in India with people across the spectrum eager to embrace new technologies that make banking even more effortless, quick and safe. At Bank of Baroda, we are pleased to go live with over 6,000 UPI ATMs. The UPI ATM facility is a convenient and secure way for people to withdraw cash without the use of a card. The UPI ATM marries the popularity & security of UPI with the extensive reach & availability of ATMs.”

The process to be followed to withdraw cash from a Bank of Baroda UPI ATM:

Select the “UPI Cardless Cash” option on the ATM screen.

Choose the cash withdrawal amount.

Scan the QR Code displayed on the ATM screen using a UPI app.

Select the bank account to be debited if multiple bank accounts are linked to a single UPI ID.

Confirm the transaction using the UPI PIN and collect the cash.

One of the major benefits of the UPI ATM facility is that customers can withdraw cash from multiple accounts linked to UPI. UPI ATM transactions are also quicker, more convenient, and more secure as it generates a single-use dynamic QR code for every transaction and ensures a safe banking experience.