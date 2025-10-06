'Disappear for 6 months...': CA's viral post on 7 money habits to beat 99% of Indians

In an era of rising expenses and financial uncertainty, chartered accountant and personal finance educator CA Nitin Kaushik has shared a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) urging young Indians to “disappear for six months” and focus on mastering seven essential money skills — a set he believes can place them ahead of 99% of the population financially.

“Disappear for 6 months. Master these 7 money skills. And you’ll be ahead of 99% of Indians financially,” Kaushik wrote in his post, emphasizing discipline, savings, and financial awareness as the true markers of long-term wealth creation.

1. Pay yourself first

Kaushik highlights that most people spend first and save later, a habit that erodes long-term financial stability. “The wealthy do the opposite,” he notes. India’s household savings rate — currently around 30% — is among the highest globally, yet many individuals fail to invest systematically. “Consistently saving even 20-30% of income over a decade can transform financial health,” he adds.

2. Avoid lifestyle creep

With every salary hike comes the temptation to upgrade lifestyles — a cycle Kaushik calls the “trap” of lifestyle creep. “Don’t buy a bigger car just because you got a raise,” he advises. Instead, channel increased earnings into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Fixed Deposits, or other long-term assets.

3. Build multiple income streams

“One job = one income. One income = risk,” Kaushik warns. He encourages professionals to explore side businesses, freelancing, and investment income sources. From teaching online to creating digital products or earning dividends, the key is to diversify income beyond a single paycheck.

4. Adopt healthy financial habits

Kaushik cites research showing it takes 66 days to form a new habit. Financial fitness, he argues, depends on small, consistent actions — tracking expenses, reviewing investments monthly, and avoiding unnecessary EMIs. “Small habits → big results,” he says.

5. Grow your network

“In India, jobs, clients, and deals often come through referrals,” Kaushik points out. Financial success, he says, is often tied to relationships rather than qualifications alone. “Your degree may open doors, but your network decides how far you go. Surround yourself with people who talk growth, not gossip.”

6. Use money to make money

Calling compounding “the 8th wonder” — echoing Albert Einstein’s words — Kaushik stresses that wealth is built when money starts working for you. A SIP of ₹10,000 a month in the Nifty 50 over 15 years could grow to ₹42–46 lakh at a 12% average return, he explains, showcasing the power of consistent investing.

7. Read more books

The final skill, and one Kaushik notes as Elon Musk’s favorite, is reading. “85% of millionaires read daily,” he shares, citing Warren Buffett’s six-hour reading habit. “Thirty minutes of reading daily can change your perspective and income potential. Books are mentorship at the cheapest cost.”

Kaushik’s post ends with a simple but powerful call to action: “Master these 7 skills → you won’t just survive, you’ll thrive. Disappear for 6 months, and return financially stronger than 99% of people around you.”