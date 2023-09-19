e-PAN Card: Here's how to generate instant PAN using Aadhaar Number; Check step-by-step guide

For all Indian citizens, a PAN card, or Permanent Account Number, is a crucial 10-character alphanumeric code provided by the Income Tax Department for taxation and other identification purpose. PAN card acts as legal identity verification and photo for various purposes, including obtaining a gas connection and opening a bank account.

PAN enables the Income Tax department to identify/ link all transactions of the PAN holder with the department. These transactions include tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, returns of income, specified transactions, correspondence, etc., and so on. It facilitates easy retrieval of information of PAN holders and matching of various investments, borrowings, and other business activities of PAN holders.

However, obtaining a physical PAN card can be a lengthy process as it takes time to verify, print, and mail the card. Normally two weeks are required to process the application & dispatch the PAN card, provided application is in order in all respects.

In a bid to speed up this process, the Income Tax department is issuing e-PANs.

What is e-PAN service?

The e-PAN service has been launched to instantly allocate PAN cards. The cards are allocated nearly in real-time to applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number. An e-PAN is a digitally signed card in a digital form, relying on the e-KYC information from Aadhaar. PAN cards are generated and provided to applicants in a PDF format free of cost.

How to get an e-PAN card

1. Log into the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. Look for the e-Filing portal homepage, and click on Instant e-PAN.



3. Then on the e-PAN page, click Get New e-PAN.

4. On the application page, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Card number.

5. Following that, mark the checkbox confirming your agreement, and then click ‘Continue’.

6. Then on the OTP validation page, click I have read the consent terms and agree to proceed further. Again click on 'Continue'.

7. On the OTP validation page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar card.

8. Select the checkbox to validate the Aadhaar details with UIDAI and again click on 'Continue'.

9. Click on the Validate Aadhaar Details page, select the 'I Accept' checkbox and click 'Continue'.

10. After submitting, a success message will be displayed on the screen along with an Acknowledgement Number.

11. Next you will see an option: View E-PAN and Download E-PAN. Select the download option.

