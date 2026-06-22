Changed Jobs? Your EPF a/cs don't merge automatically — Time to take action!

Employees who change jobs often end up with multiple EPF accounts linked to the same Universal Account Number, or UAN. The UAN can remain the same throughout a person’s career, but each new employer may create a separate provident fund account under it. These accounts do not merge automatically, and while there is no rule that makes an EPF transfer mandatory after switching jobs, transferring the balance from an old account to the current one is generally seen as beneficial.

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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation introduced the UAN in 2014 as an umbrella for all of a subscriber’s different member IDs. Even though earlier PF member IDs remain linked to the UAN and continue to earn interest, transferring the accumulated balance to the new employer’s EPF account can help consolidate retirement savings, preserve service history and make future withdrawals easier.

Why transferring your EPF balance helps

One of the main benefits of transferring an EPF balance is better account management. Keeping retirement savings in one place can help avoid complications such as inactive accounts, delays in withdrawals and difficulty in tracking contributions spread across multiple member IDs.

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Another key benefit is that the transfer carries forward an employee’s service history from the previous employer. This ensures that the years of service continue to be counted instead of starting again from zero with the new employer. This matters because EPF withdrawals are tax-free only after five years of continuous service. If the withdrawal is made before that period, the amount may become taxable and could attract tax deducted at source, depending on the amount and the individual’s total income.

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Having a single EPF account also makes withdrawals and final settlement simpler, as the employee does not have to deal with multiple member IDs while accessing retirement savings. The process itself has also become quicker in recent years, with the EPFO automating much of the transfer system and reducing manual intervention where conditions are met.

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Conditions for automatic transfer

The automated transfer system works when certain conditions are in place. Aadhaar and bank details should be linked, KYC records should be fully updated, and the date of exit from the previous employer should be recorded in the system. The old and new employers should also be digitally registered with the EPFO. Once the new employer credits the first month’s PF contribution, the provident fund body can automatically generate a transfer request to move the balance from the previous employer to the new one.

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How to transfer EPF online

Members can submit a transfer request online through the EPFO’s unified member portal, provided the UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar. The first step is to visit the official EPFO website and sign in using the UAN and password. If the password has been forgotten, the reset option can be used.

After logging in, the member has to select the ‘One member, one EPF account’ option under the online services tab. This opens a window showing personal details and the current employer’s EPF account where the transferred amount will be credited. The member then has to verify personal information and current employment details, and use the option to fetch PF account details from the previous job.

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The next step is to fill in the required information, including the registered mobile number and UAN details, and then generate an OTP. After the one-time password is received on the registered mobile number, it has to be entered on the portal for verification. The member then needs to enter details of the earlier EPF accounts that are to be merged.

Before submitting the request, the declaration box has to be marked. The member also needs to choose either the previous employer or the current employer for claim validation, complete the authentication through the Aadhaar-linked OTP and submit the request. The current employer then has to approve the merger request on the portal, after which the EPFO processes the request and transfers the balance from the old EPF account to the current one.

What if there are two UANs

Employees who have been allotted two UANs can also seek a merger through email. In such cases, the employee may ask the EPFO to deactivate the previous UAN by sending an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and mentioning both the current and previous UAN along with the required details. Once the EPFO verifies and acknowledges the request, the earlier UAN is blocked while the current UAN remains active. After that, the employee has to submit a fresh claim on the EPFO portal to get the funds transferred to the current UAN.

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In effect, transferring an EPF balance after changing jobs is not compulsory, but it helps keep retirement savings consolidated, preserves continuous service records and makes future claims, withdrawals and settlements easier.