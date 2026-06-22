Changed Jobs? Your EPF a/cs don't merge automatically — Time to take action!

Employees who change jobs often end up with multiple EPF accounts linked to the same Universal Account Number, or UAN. The UAN can remain the same throughout a person’s career, but each new employer may create a separate provident fund account under it. These accounts do not merge automatically, and while there is no rule that makes an EPF transfer mandatory after switching jobs, transferring the balance from an old account to the current one is generally seen as beneficial.
EPFO Interest Update | When will 8.25% interest be credited to subscribers' a/cs?
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation introduced the UAN in 2014 as an umbrella for all of a subscriber’s different member IDs. Even though earlier PF member IDs remain linked to the UAN and continue to earn interest, transferring the accumulated balance to the new employer’s EPF account can help consolidate retirement savings, preserve service history and make future withdrawals easier.
Why transferring your EPF balance helps
One of the main benefits of transferring an EPF balance is better account management. Keeping retirement savings in one place can help avoid complications such as inactive accounts, delays in withdrawals and difficulty in tracking contributions spread across multiple member IDs.
Another key benefit is that the transfer carries forward an employee’s service history from the previous employer. This ensures that the years of service continue to be counted instead of starting again from zero with the new employer. This matters because EPF withdrawals are tax-free only after five years of continuous service. If the withdrawal is made before that period, the amount may become taxable and could attract tax deducted at source, depending on the amount and the individual’s total income.
BT Explainer: Why merging multiple EPF accounts is important and how employees can do it online
Having a single EPF account also makes withdrawals and final settlement simpler, as the employee does not have to deal with multiple member IDs while accessing retirement savings. The process itself has also become quicker in recent years, with the EPFO automating much of the transfer system and reducing manual intervention where conditions are met.
Conditions for automatic transfer
The automated transfer system works when certain conditions are in place. Aadhaar and bank details should be linked, KYC records should be fully updated, and the date of exit from the previous employer should be recorded in the system. The old and new employers should also be digitally registered with the EPFO. Once the new employer credits the first month’s PF contribution, the provident fund body can automatically generate a transfer request to move the balance from the previous employer to the new one.
MUST READ | Withdrawing PF before 5 years? Here's when your EPF corpus becomes taxable
How to transfer EPF online
Members can submit a transfer request online through the EPFO’s unified member portal, provided the UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar. The first step is to visit the official EPFO website and sign in using the UAN and password. If the password has been forgotten, the reset option can be used.
After logging in, the member has to select the ‘One member, one EPF account’ option under the online services tab. This opens a window showing personal details and the current employer’s EPF account where the transferred amount will be credited. The member then has to verify personal information and current employment details, and use the option to fetch PF account details from the previous job.
The next step is to fill in the required information, including the registered mobile number and UAN details, and then generate an OTP. After the one-time password is received on the registered mobile number, it has to be entered on the portal for verification. The member then needs to enter details of the earlier EPF accounts that are to be merged.
Before submitting the request, the declaration box has to be marked. The member also needs to choose either the previous employer or the current employer for claim validation, complete the authentication through the Aadhaar-linked OTP and submit the request. The current employer then has to approve the merger request on the portal, after which the EPFO processes the request and transfers the balance from the old EPF account to the current one.
What if there are two UANs
Employees who have been allotted two UANs can also seek a merger through email. In such cases, the employee may ask the EPFO to deactivate the previous UAN by sending an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and mentioning both the current and previous UAN along with the required details. Once the EPFO verifies and acknowledges the request, the earlier UAN is blocked while the current UAN remains active. After that, the employee has to submit a fresh claim on the EPFO portal to get the funds transferred to the current UAN.
In effect, transferring an EPF balance after changing jobs is not compulsory, but it helps keep retirement savings consolidated, preserves continuous service records and makes future claims, withdrawals and settlements easier.
FAQs
Is it compulsory to transfer your EPF balance after changing jobs?
No, transferring your EPF balance is not compulsory after a job change. However, it is generally advisable because it helps consolidate your retirement savings, maintain continuous service history and make future withdrawals or final settlement easier.
Why should employees merge multiple EPF accounts linked to one UAN?
Merging multiple EPF accounts linked to one UAN helps in better account management. It reduces the chances of inactive accounts, makes contribution tracking simpler, preserves past service records and avoids complications when you need to withdraw or settle your EPF balance.
How does EPF transfer help with tax on PF withdrawal?
EPF transfer carries forward your service history from the previous employer, which is important for the five-year continuous service rule. If you withdraw before completing five years of continuous service, the amount may become taxable and may also attract TDS, depending on the amount and your total income.
What are the conditions for automatic EPF transfer?
Automatic EPF transfer usually works when your Aadhaar and bank details are linked, KYC is fully updated, the date of exit from the previous employer is recorded and both employers are digitally registered with EPFO. Once the new employer deposits the first month’s PF contribution, EPFO may automatically trigger the transfer request.
How can you transfer your EPF account online through the EPFO portal?
You can log in to the EPFO unified member portal using your UAN and password, then select 'One member, one EPF account' under Online Services. Verify your details, fetch the previous PF account information, generate and enter the OTP, choose the employer for claim validation, complete Aadhaar-based authentication and submit the request for employer approval and EPFO processing.