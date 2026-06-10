Withdrawing PF before 5 years? Here's when your EPF corpus becomes taxable

For millions of salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) serves as one of the biggest long-term savings vehicles. But many employees are unaware that withdrawing EPF money before completing five years of continuous service can attract tax liability and tax deduction at source (TDS).

According to provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and guidelines issued by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the tax treatment of PF withdrawals depends primarily on the employee's length of service and the amount being withdrawn.

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Five-year rule

The key factor determining whether a PF withdrawal is taxable is the completion of five years of continuous service.

Under Section 10(12) of the Income Tax Act, withdrawals from a recognised provident fund are exempt from tax if an employee has completed at least five years of continuous service. In such cases, the entire accumulated corpus—including the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned—can be withdrawn tax-free.

Importantly, continuous service is not limited to one employer. Employees who switch jobs and transfer their PF balance to the new employer through the prescribed process can count their previous years of service towards the five-year requirement.

Where this condition is fulfilled, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation does not deduct any TDS at the time of withdrawal.

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PF withdrawal

The tax treatment changes when an employee withdraws the EPF balance before completing five years of continuous service.

In such cases, the amount withdrawn becomes taxable in the year of withdrawal. Broadly, the accumulated amount is treated as income under the head "Salary", and different components of the corpus—including contributions and interest—may become taxable according to applicable provisions.

However, the law provides relief in certain situations. Even if the service period is less than five years, withdrawals may continue to enjoy tax benefits if employment ends because of:

Ill health of the employee;

Closure or discontinuation of the employer's business;

Completion of a project; or

Other reasons beyond the employee's control.

Understanding TDS Rules

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Apart from income tax liability, employees should also be aware of the TDS provisions under Section 192A of the Income Tax Act.

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The broad rules are:

No TDS if continuous service is five years or more.

No TDS if service is below five years but the withdrawal amount is less than ₹50,000.

TDS at 10% if service is below five years, the withdrawal amount is ₹50,000 or more and PAN details are available.

A higher TDS rate may apply if PAN is not furnished.

Members who submit Form 15G or Form 15H may avoid TDS, subject to prescribed conditions.

Employees should remember that TDS is not the final tax liability. Any tax deducted can be claimed as credit while filing the income tax return, and excess deductions may be refunded.

Unemployment and PF withdrawal

EPFO allows members to withdraw their entire PF balance after remaining unemployed for two months. However, eligibility to withdraw does not automatically make the withdrawal tax-free.

The five-year continuous service rule remains the deciding factor for taxability.

Similarly, partial withdrawals or advances for purposes such as housing, marriage, education or medical treatment are governed by separate EPFO provisions and are not treated in the same manner as full account settlements.

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PF transfers

Employees who frequently change jobs should transfer their PF balances instead of withdrawing them. Since transferred service periods are counted towards continuous service, maintaining continuity can help ensure that the accumulated corpus becomes fully tax-free.

According to EPFO rules and provisions under Sections 10(12) and 192A of the Income Tax Act, completing five years of continuous service remains the simplest way to avoid both tax liability and TDS concerns while withdrawing EPF savings.

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