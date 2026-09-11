EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claim

The employee, a former worker of Fleet Maritime Services Pvt Ltd, had submitted his PF claim on October 19, 2016. The EPFO maintained that the claim did not contain a required joint declaration and was returned to the employee on November 7.

According to the organisation, it received the complete set of documents on December 2 and subsequently settled the claim on December 14, which was within the 20-day period calculated from the receipt of the complete documents.

The commission, however, noted that the EPFO had failed to produce any written rejection or deficiency communication establishing that the claim submitted on October 19 was incomplete. In the absence of such documentation, the commission treated the delay in settlement as a deficiency in service.

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It consequently directed the EPFO to pay interest at 6% per annum on the PF amount of ₹14,06,272 for the 35-day delay between November 9 and December 13, 2016. The EPFO has been given 45 days to comply with the order.

What PF members should know

The order underscores the importance of maintaining proper records when filing PF claims, particularly where there is a dispute over whether an application was complete.

Members should retain acknowledgement receipts, claim submission details and copies of documents submitted to the EPFO. They should also keep records of any communication from the organisation regarding deficiencies or additional documents required.

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The case also highlights the significance of tracking the prescribed timeline for PF claim settlement. If a claim is not processed within the applicable period, members should document the delay and follow up with the concerned EPFO office.

Members should also verify that their bank account, Aadhaar, PAN and other KYC details are correctly linked with their EPF account before submitting a claim, as discrepancies in these records can lead to delays or requests for additional documentation. Keeping a complete paper trail can help establish the date of submission and subsequent communications if a dispute arises.

Where the matter remains unresolved, members can escalate the issue through the applicable EPFO grievance and regulatory mechanisms. The commission’s order indicates that documentation showing when a claim was submitted and whether the EPFO formally communicated any deficiency can be important when challenging a delayed settlement.

—With PTI inputs

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