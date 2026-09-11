Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claim

EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claim

The EPFO was asked to pay 6% annual interest on a ₹14.06 lakh provident fund claim after a consumer commission found a 35-day delay in its settlement. The commission held that the EPFO failed to prove that the original claim was incomplete and had not issued a written deficiency communication.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 2:14 PM IST
EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claimThe case highlights the importance of keeping proper records and tracking the timeline of a PF claim. Members should retain acknowledgement receipts, claim submission details and copies of documents submitted to the EPFO.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been directed to pay 6% annual interest to a retired employee after a consumer commission found that his provident fund (PF) claim of more than ₹14 lakh was not settled within the prescribed time, according to a PTI report.

The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the EPFO deficient in service after the organisation failed to establish that the employee’s original claim was incomplete. The commission said the claim should have been processed within the stipulated 20-day period under the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952.

Advertisement

The employee, a former worker of Fleet Maritime Services Pvt Ltd, had submitted his PF claim on October 19, 2016. The EPFO maintained that the claim did not contain a required joint declaration and was returned to the employee on November 7.

According to the organisation, it received the complete set of documents on December 2 and subsequently settled the claim on December 14, which was within the 20-day period calculated from the receipt of the complete documents.

The commission, however, noted that the EPFO had failed to produce any written rejection or deficiency communication establishing that the claim submitted on October 19 was incomplete. In the absence of such documentation, the commission treated the delay in settlement as a deficiency in service.

Advertisement

MUST READ: No PF enrolment yet? EPFO warns 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms, sets October 31 deadline

It consequently directed the EPFO to pay interest at 6% per annum on the PF amount of ₹14,06,272 for the 35-day delay between November 9 and December 13, 2016. The EPFO has been given 45 days to comply with the order.

What PF members should know

The order underscores the importance of maintaining proper records when filing PF claims, particularly where there is a dispute over whether an application was complete.

Members should retain acknowledgement receipts, claim submission details and copies of documents submitted to the EPFO. They should also keep records of any communication from the organisation regarding deficiencies or additional documents required.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EPF vs stock market: EPFO explains why they should not be viewed as substitutes

The case also highlights the significance of tracking the prescribed timeline for PF claim settlement. If a claim is not processed within the applicable period, members should document the delay and follow up with the concerned EPFO office.

Members should also verify that their bank account, Aadhaar, PAN and other KYC details are correctly linked with their EPF account before submitting a claim, as discrepancies in these records can lead to delays or requests for additional documentation. Keeping a complete paper trail can help establish the date of submission and subsequent communications if a dispute arises.

Where the matter remains unresolved, members can escalate the issue through the applicable EPFO grievance and regulatory mechanisms. The commission’s order indicates that documentation showing when a claim was submitted and whether the EPFO formally communicated any deficiency can be important when challenging a delayed settlement.

—With PTI inputs

DO READ: EPF to NPS transfer: Can salaried employees move their PF money tax-free? Check this key employer condition

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more