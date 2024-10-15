EPFO: New rules employers have to follow for digital signatures, e-signatures

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has unveiled updated protocols for handling Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and E-Sign requests submitted by employers. The requirement for at least one DSC from an employer or authorized signatory to be enrolled with EPFO was already stipulated in previous circulars from the Central PF Commissioner.

The addition of e-sign to the e-governance agenda underscores the importance of secure verification. The guidelines stress the potential legal ramifications of misuse, underscoring the necessity for employers to adhere to the prescribed procedures with precision. These latest guidelines seek to simplify the verification process for establishment-related documents while upholding compliance and security standards.

As part of the e-governance initiative, the use of e-sign was also allowed by the EPFO, according to an order issued by the retirement fund body on October 10. “DSC/e-sign is utilised for authentication of establishment related documents and submission of statutory returns related to ownership. As such, the use of DSC/e-sign impacts the interests of all stakeholders and any misuse bears legal ramifications for the employer.”

Steps to submit online request

4. The EPFO mandates that requests be processed within 15 working days. Employers should also be informed about these requirements to facilitate smoother processing.

5. Both employers and their authorised representatives are jointly responsible for any misuse of the DSC or E-Sign, underscoring the seriousness of compliance with these new guidelines.