EPFO on WhatsApp: Check PF balance, claim status and last 5 transactions with a 'Hello'

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may soon be able to conduct simple transactions using WhatsApp. The EPFO is planning to soon use the messaging platform to enhance outreach and streamline member services.

The aim of the initiative is to help subscribers get quick and seamless access to essential services such as viewing PF balances, the last five transactions and claim status. Further, members eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Raozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), who have pending gaps such as non-completion of Aadhaar authentication for using UIDAI’s face authentication technology (FAT) or non-enablement of DBT for their Aadhaar-linked bank account, will also be able to use support services through WhatsApp.

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Members who wish to avail of services on WhatsApp must type ‘Hello’ to EPFO’s registered WhatsApp number to initiate a conversation. They can also choose to receive EPFO messages on their registered mobile number.

The retirement fund manager would then verify if the message is from the specific member’s registered mobile linked with the Universal Account Number (UAN). If verified, simple Menu options will be presented to the Member in the local language, and the member can then select the option, submit details or click on replies to simple questions.

Sources explained that at the EPFO’s end, the message would be processed and a response given by an AI chatbot directly or by searching through the EPFO database. It is also expected to help improve analytics and reporting, as every such interaction would be monitored, giving the EPFO a view on the satisfaction of the member.

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The move is also expected to come in handy to EPF subscribers, as most mobile users already use WhatsApp for messaging. Further, all communication will be through local or vernacular language, enabling greater comfort for the member in engaging with EPFO in their language. The services would also be available 24/7