In a move aimed at making its systems more inclusive, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will now recognise the Transgender Identity Certificate/Card issued through the National Portal for Transgender Persons as valid proof for updating name and gender details in its records.

The decision, announced in a release dated December 26, 2025, allows transgender members to use the certificate issued via https://transgender.dosje.gov.in/

to request official changes in EPFO documents. The organisation said the competent authority has approved the certificate as an acceptable document for effecting these updates.

This change builds on the EPFO’s broader effort to simplify member services. In January 2025, the retirement fund body had introduced a streamlined joint declaration process, laying down a standard list of documents that could be used to update key personal details such as name, gender, nationality, date of birth, marital status, parents’ or spouse’s name, date of joining, and date of exit from service.

With the latest notification, the Transgender Identity Certificate/Card has now been formally added to this list of acceptable documents. “The said document shall be deemed to have been included in the List of Acceptable Documents available as Annexure II to the circular dated January 16, 2025, on Simplification of Joint Declaration Process,” the EPFO said.

As part of its digital push, the EPFO has also categorised members into three groups to make profile updates easier and more efficient:

Members whose UAN is linked with Aadhaar and was generated on or after October 1, 2017

Members whose UAN was generated before October 1, 2017, and whose name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar details are already validated by UIDAI

Members whose UAN is not Aadhaar-verified, those without a UAN, or cases involving deceased members

These categories determine the level at which changes can be approved and whether supporting documents are required.

Easier online updates

The EPFO has significantly eased the profile update process for members whose Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked and verified with Aadhaar. Such members can now update several personal details online, like including date of birth, gender, nationality, parents’ names, spouse name, date of joining and date of leaving, without uploading any documents.

In these cases, members can also self-approve their update requests, removing the need for employer verification and cutting down on delays.

For members who still need to submit supporting documents, the EPFO has enabled DigiLocker integration, allowing papers to be uploaded digitally rather than through physical submission.

Together, these changes reflect a wider shift within the EPFO towards greater accessibility, faster service delivery and more inclusive policies, ensuring that administrative processes keep pace with evolving social realities and member needs.