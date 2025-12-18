Big EPFO changes: Withdraw PF via ATM & UPI by March 2026, says labour minister

In a game-changing announcement, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon let subscribers withdraw their provident fund (PF) directly from ATMs and via UPI. "You can already take 75% immediately, but before March 2026, we'll add ATM and UPI options," Mandaviya told ABP News, aiming to ditch the paperwork nightmare.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Currently, EPF members juggle multiple forms for withdrawals, even though the money is theirs. "It's a hassle—we're simplifying it," the Minister said, spotlighting recent October 2025 reforms that streamlined operations.

Key reforms on EPF withdrawals

EPFO merged 13 cluttered categories—plagued by varying eligibility and service rules—into a unified framework, slashing delays and rejections.

Bigger withdrawals

Earlier, EPF subscribers were allowed to withdraw only their own contributions along with the interest earned, with the permissible amount typically capped between 50% and 100% depending on the reason for withdrawal. Under the revised rules, the withdrawable corpus now also includes the employer’s contribution, in addition to the employee’s contribution and interest. This change substantially increases the amount accessible to members, as the 75% EPF balance that can now be withdrawn is significantly higher than what was available under the earlier framework.

Advertisement

Uniform eligibility

Previously, withdrawal eligibility varied by purpose and, in some cases, required up to seven years of service, making the rules complex. The system has now been simplified with a uniform eligibility period of 12 months for all types of EPF withdrawals. This standardisation makes the process easier to understand and enables employees to access a larger portion of their savings after completing just one year of service.

Unemployment-related EPF withdrawals

In case of unemployment, members can now withdraw 75% of their total PF balance immediately, including both employee and employer contributions along with accrued interest. The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after one year. Full withdrawal of the entire PF balance is permitted in specific situations such as retirement after the age of 55, permanent disability, incapacity to work, retrenchment, voluntary retirement, or permanent relocation outside India.

Advertisement

Some other EPF-related changes