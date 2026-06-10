EPFO's new withdrawal rules explained: When can members withdraw 100% of their PF balance?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a series of reforms aimed at making fund withdrawals easier and reducing claim rejections. Among the key changes is a provision that allows members to withdraw up to 100% of their EPF corpus under certain "special circumstances" without having to specify the reason for the withdrawal.

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The move is part of EPFO's efforts to improve member convenience and provide greater flexibility to subscribers in accessing their retirement savings.

What did the earlier rules provide?

Under the previous framework, members could withdraw their entire EPF balance in exceptional situations such as prolonged unemployment, lockouts, closure of establishments, epidemics or natural disasters. However, subscribers were required to state the exact reason for the withdrawal and submit supporting documents.

In many cases, claims were rejected because the reason mentioned by the member did not match the categories approved by EPFO, leading to delays and grievances.

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Is 100% withdrawal allowed?

EPFO permits complete withdrawal of provident fund savings in a number of special circumstances.

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One such case is when an establishment remains under lockout or closed for more than 15 days and employees are unemployed without compensation, or when wages have not been paid for more than two months, provided the delay is not due to a strike. In such cases, employers are required to provide certificates in Form A and Form B.

Members who have been discharged, dismissed or retrenched and have challenged the action in court are also eligible for full withdrawal. They must submit a copy of the petition filed in court along with a certificate confirming that the case is pending.

Another eligible situation is when an establishment remains closed for more than six months and employees continue to remain unemployed. Employer certificates are required in such cases.

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Full withdrawal is also allowed for medical treatment of the member or family members. Such claims require a certificate signed by both the employer and the attending doctor.

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What has changed under the New Rules?

According to a government notification dated October 13, 2025, EPFO has removed the requirement for members to explain the reason for withdrawal under the "special circumstances" category.

"Earlier, under 'Special Circumstances,' the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals… This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category," the notification said.

This means eligible subscribers can avail themselves of the facility without having to provide additional explanations, making the process simpler and faster.

Withdrawals in normal circumstances?

The new relaxation does not mean members can withdraw their entire EPF balance at will.

In regular situations, subscribers will be allowed to withdraw only up to 75% of the eligible amount. According to another EPFO release dated October 15, 2025, up to 75% of the eligible balance can now be withdrawn at any time without documentation.

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However, withdrawal of the entire EPF corpus remains restricted to the specified special circumstances.

The latest reforms are expected to reduce procedural hurdles, minimize claim rejections and give EPF subscribers greater control over their savings while preserving the retirement-focused nature of the provident fund system.