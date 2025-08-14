FASTag annual pass launch on Aug  15: One-year toll-free travel pass on select highways for Rs 3,000

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to launch an Annual Pass for FASTag on August 15, 2025, offering significant savings for frequent travellers on select National Highways and Expressways. The pass will allow private vehicles—such as cars, jeeps, and vans—to travel toll-free at designated plazas for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first, for a flat cost of Rs 3,000. FASTag, a contactless toll collection system, uses RFID technology to automatically deduct charges from a prepaid account linked to a tag affixed to a vehicle’s windshield. This eliminates the need to stop at toll booths, ensuring smoother traffic flow and reducing congestion.

How the FASTag Annual Pass works

The Annual Pass, once activated on a valid FASTag, enables unlimited passage up to 200 trips or 12 months—through specified National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas without per-trip user charges. At toll booths on State Highways or expressways managed by state governments or private concessionaires, the tag will function as a regular FASTag, and normal fees will apply.

The pass can only be purchased via the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the NHAI website. To activate, users must verify their vehicle details and pay Rs 3,000 online. The pass is typically activated within two hours of payment confirmation.

Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari described the scheme as “a cost-effective solution for non-commercial vehicles such as automobiles, jeeps, and vans.” He emphasised that it would especially benefit daily commuters and long-distance travellers, easing the cost burden of frequent highway use.

Savings for frequent travellers

At a cost of Rs 3,000 for 200 trips, the average per-trip toll expense works out to just Rs 15. For comparison, if a traveller’s average toll cost is Rs 50, completing 200 trips in a year would normally cost around Rs 10,000. With the annual pass, this drops to Rs 3,000, yielding savings of Rs 7,000. The benefit increases with routes that have higher toll rates. For long-distance commuters who regularly traverse high-cost expressways, the savings could be substantial.

Validity and renewal

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for one year from the activation date or until the vehicle completes 200 toll transactions, whichever is earlier. Once either limit is reached, the tag will revert to regular FASTag mode, and the user will need to purchase a new pass to continue enjoying the discounted travel. The pass is non-transferable—it is linked to the specific vehicle and FASTag for which it is purchased. Any attempt to use it on another vehicle will result in deactivation.

Trip counting method

For point-based toll plazas, each passage counts as one trip, and a round trip is counted as two trips. For closed tolling systems—where tolls are calculated between entry and exit points—one complete entry-exit pair counts as a single trip.

Not mandatory

MoRTH has clarified that the Annual Pass is optional. Drivers who do not opt for it can continue using their regular FASTag accounts, paying tolls as per standard rates. The new offering is aimed at high-frequency users who can take full advantage of the cost savings.

Where it works

The pass is valid only at NH and NE fee plazas under NHAI’s jurisdiction. On tolls operated by state authorities, local bodies, or private operators (including certain expressways and parking facilities), standard FASTag deductions will apply.

