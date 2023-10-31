HDFC Bank restricts lounge access on Regalia Credit Card from December 1; Check details

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that it has tweaked some rules for its Regalia Credit Cards. From December 1, the lounge access program will be based on one's credit card spending. The credit card user should spend Rs 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter (January-March, April-June, July-September, October-December) to get access to the lounge benefits.

"Effective December 1st, 2023, Complimentary lounge access at lounges within and outside India can no longer be availed on Regalia First Card," the bank said on its website.

The bank said that after the users meet the spends criteria, they have to visit Regalia SmartBuy page and Lounge Benefits page, and Lounge access voucher to claim the benefits.

Just two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of a quarterly milestone benefit will be available for the users. Following this, the access will depend on credit card spends.

Here are the top points to note:

1. Airport lounge access within India

> 8 complimentary access per calendar year within India (2 per quarter) both at domestic and international terminals using Visa / MasterCard Regalia First Credit Card.

> The users have to swipe your Regalia First credit card to avail the complimentary lounge access

> Visits exceeding the complimentary quota will be allowed at the discretion of lounge and will also be chargeable by the lounge

> Visa Customers will be charged a transaction fee of Rs 2 on their Visa Regalia First Credit card towards complimentary lounge access.

> For Mastercard customers, Rs 25 will deducted from customers' card account for authorisation purpose but it will get reversed.

Here are the steps to use Lounge access vouchers

> Spend Rs.1 Lakh or more in a calendar quarter (Jan-Mar | Apr-June | Jul-Sept | OctDec)

> On meeting the spends criteria, please visit Regalia SmartBuy page >> Lounge

Benefits >> Lounge access voucher

> Click on “generate voucher” to receive your voucher via SMS/E-mail.

> Click on the link on the SMS/E-mail to open E-voucher in PDF format.

> This e-voucher contains a QR code which has to be scanned at the lounge terminal.



2. Airport Lounge Access outside India

> Customers can apply for Priority Pass for self or /and add on members post doing 4 retail transaction on their HDFC Bank Regalia First Credit. Users can apply for this online.

> Using Priority Pass, you and your add on member can together avail up to 3 complimentary access per calendar year outside India.

> Customers exceeding the 3 complimentary visit would be charged at US $27 + GST per visit.

> Using Priority Pass in India will attract charges on your Credit Card. Click here to know more

> These charges will be billed on the subsequent statement within 90 days of date of visit & this transaction will not accrue Reward Points. The currency conversion rate would be as per the exchange rate on the day of billing.