How Club Vistara members will be affected by Air India-Vistara merger. Check details for Club Vistara CV program

Tata Group-owned Air India-Vistara Airlines will merge by the end of this year. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, which also owns Air India. In a recent communication, Vistara said that there will be certain changes for frequent flyers who have memberships with Club Vistara or Flying Returns programs.

In an update to its users, Club Vistara informed that its ‘frequent flyer’ programme will be merged with Air India’s ‘Flying Returns’ programme. The airline said that details regarding co-brand cards will be shared in the coming weeks.

"The process of integration between Air India and Vistara is ongoing, while we await some regulatory approvals. As we work towards a merged, larger airline, Club Vistara will also, merge with Air India's Flying Returns. The Club Vistara program will continue to exist until the integration is complete. Upon completion of the integration process, your Club Vistara account will be migrated to Air India's Flying Returns," Club Vistara said in its communication to users.

Here are the top points to note

1. The airline said that the tier status will be assigned based on the cumulative points of both programs. "You will be able to maintain, at least, your current Club Vistara tier status or get upgraded if you qualify basis the cumulative points. Going forward, the rules of Flying Returns will apply,” the communication stated.

2. Users can likely retain theur current tier status (Silver, Gold, or Platinum) in the Club Vistara program after the merger. This would ensure that users will not lose any existing benefits associated with your tier level.

3. On the day of migration, the CV Points balance and the Tier Points available in the users' accounts will be transferred to Flying Returns program at a 1:1 ratio. The points will remain valid for at least one year from the date of migration, even if they are due to expire sooner.

4. All future bookings will be transferred, and users and their nominees will receive the revised flight details post migration.

5. All valid unutilised One-Class Upgrade vouchers and Complimentary Flight Ticket vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns with the existing validity. The usage will be governed by the applicable program rules.

6. After the merger is complete, the Flying Returns program's rules will be the sole determining factor for users' tier status.

“As a part of the integration process at our end, your personal data pertaining to your membership will be evaluated by authorised representatives, maintaining highest level of confidentiality throughout this process,” it further added.



