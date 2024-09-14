How many days of savings can get you an iPhone 14 Pro Max? X users share the math

iPhone 16 in India: Since the launch of iPhone 16 Pro models earlier this week, there have been discussions about price difference of Apple phones in different countries. Apple made a significant announcement regarding price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models concurrent with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Price adjustments typically follow the release of new iPhone iterations annually, resulting in reduced prices for prior-generation models. Specifically, the price cuts have impacted several models in the iPhone 15 lineup. In response to the introduction of the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple has officially halted the production of iPhone 15 Pro models.

Business Today previously reported that iPhones are priced lower in the United States, Canada, and Dubai compared to countries such as India. The price variance is particularly significant in the high-end models such as the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, with price differentials reaching as high as 30%. Many social media users took to the X (previously Twitter), and shared their views on whether you should buy Apple products in India?

One user said it takes just 21 days of savings in the United States to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max, whereas to buy the same phone in India, an iPhone lover has to save for 218 days.

A user on social media X said: "I thought the same thing for years. I thought, it's infeasible for us to buy any phone that cost more than our 15 day salary."

Another user said: "Even after Manufacturing in India of Iphone, we still have to pay more Price than other countries... ."

In between, a user asked that what is the best phone to buy now? "Which is the best phone available to buy so that the proceeds of profit goes to Indian company?"

To this, another user said: "None. Buy one that saves you money & gets job done. India never focused on new stuffs early. We missed out on mobile manufacturing. We missed out on building data centers as cloud wasn't interesting to India back then. We kept drones banned till 2020 and suddenly realised they are helpful, now trying to manufacture it but China and US are light years ahead. We are not building LLMs, will realise around 2030s that we should have invested massively in this."

Price of iPhones

This year, Apple has reduced the prices of the Pro models in comparison to previous years. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 89,900.

iPhone 16 Pro

Storage Price

128GB Rs 119900

256GB Rs 129900

512GB Rs 139900

1TB Rs 149900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Storage Price

256GB Rs 144900

512GB Rs 164900

1TB Rs 184900

Difference in prices

It's worth noting that the iPhone 16 Max is listed at Rs 1,00,692 in the United States. Conversely, the exact model is marketed at Rs 1,31,794 in the United Kingdom as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. The same phone is available for more than Rs 1.44 lakhs in India. For those engaging in international purchases, Dubai emerges as a compelling choice due to its duty-free nature.

Capitalising on events such as Black Friday in the US or the Dubai Shopping Festival can yield even more economical outcomes on tech products, such as iPhones. Moreover, numerous credit cards provide supplementary benefits like cashback, promotional credits, or rewards points, which can effectively drive down the overall expenditure.