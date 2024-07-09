I got scammed with a fake insurance policy. How to report and not get fooled again?

I am Anjana. I recently bought an insurance policy through a reference. When I approached the insurance company for small changes in the policy, they said that the policy was fake. I have been defrauded, and now the person I bought the policy from is not reachable. Please advise me on my options to report this and how I can avoid getting into a similar situation in the future.
Reply by Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
Anjana, I'm disheartened to learn about the fraudulent experience you've encountered. Such deceitful acts not only impact innocent individuals like yourself but also tarnish the integrity of the insurance industry. Insurance fraud has been a concern for the industry for some time now, making it crucial for policyholders to take immediate and effective actions. First, you must promptly report any suspected fraudulent activities to your insurance company and the insurance regulator, IRDAI, through their grievance redressal portal or helpline. It is also advisable to file a police report at your nearest police station, providing all relevant information about the fraudulent policy and the person who sold it to you.
To avoid such an experience in the future, you must be aware of some steps:
Anjana, by following these tips, you'll be empowered to make informed decisions about your insurance. You will be able to spot potential red flags and choose the right policy with confidence. This will not only protect you from fraud but also ensure a smooth and secure experience throughout the insurance buying process.
