I'm a diabetic looking to switch health insurance. Will my pre-existing condition affect coverage options?

I have had diabetes for several years, and I'm considering changing my health insurance. How do pre-existing conditions like diabetes impact the coverage I can get, and are there specific plans that cater to individuals with chronic conditions?

Reply by Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance



You need to look at the following aspects before changing the policy.



Portability of Health Insurance: You have the option of porting your existing health insurance policy to another insurer without losing the accrued benefits. This can be beneficial if you are looking to change your insurance provider. While portability is allowed, it's essential to check the specific terms and conditions of the new policy, especially regarding coverage for pre-existing conditions.



Waiting Periods and Pre-existing Conditions: Most of the health insurance policies have waiting periods for pre-existing conditions. During this waiting period, the insurer may not cover expenses related to your pre-existing condition. It's crucial to understand the waiting periods and any specific clauses related to pre-existing conditions in the policies you are considering.



Specific Plans for Chronic Conditions and disease management: Some insurance providers offer specialized plans for chronic conditions, including diabetes. These plans may have features like coverage for regular check-ups, medications, and support for managing your condition effectively and hospitalization related to the pre- for diabetes management, wellness programs and related expenses.



Few health insurance plan offers covers in-patient hospitalisation from day 1 for listed chronic conditions like diabetes, Hypertension, Asthma, Hyperlipidemia, COPD, Obesity Coronary Artery Disease. Besides In-patient hospitalisation, it also covers OPD expenses on cashless basis under Chronic Management Program.



It is also important to look for such insurance plans which cover non-payable expenses and also protect cumulative bonuses irrespective of claims.



Policy Features and Coverage: When exploring health insurance plans, pay attention to the policy features, coverage limits, and exclusions. Check whether the policy covers expenses related to outpatient care, diagnostic tests, and medications associated with diabetes.



Network Hospitals: Ensure that the health insurance plan has a network of hospitals and healthcare providers that are easily accessible to you. Having a network hospital nearby can be convenient, especially in emergencies or for planned medical treatments.

