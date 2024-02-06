Indian adults prioritise physical & mental wellness and personal finance in 2024: Study

Indian adults have clearly outlined their priorities for 2024, focusing significantly on physical and mental wellness, as well as personal finance. This shift in focus is highlighted in the Amex Trendex survey, which reveals a collective consciousness towards achieving a balanced and fulfilling life.

The survey, conducted between December 6 and December 20, 2023, included participants from various countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States, including India, with respondents being adults earning at least an equivalent of $50k+ annually and who typically travel at least once a year.

The findings from India are particularly noteworthy, with 85% of Indian adults expressing a 'very likely' inclination to set New Year's Resolutions for 2024. Physical wellness and personal finance emerged as the top areas of focus, with 76% and 69% of Indians prioritizing them, respectively.

Indian adults are not just planning but are also willing to invest more in their resolutions compared to the previous year. When it comes to physical wellness, popular resolutions include eating healthier (73%), engaging in more outdoor activities (63%), and acquiring home exercise machines (51%). On the financial front, growing savings (81%) and investing or expanding investments (75%) are the primary goals.

The emphasis on mental health, especially in the workplace, is another significant trend observed among Indian adults. A staggering 80% prioritize their mental health at work more now than in previous years. Factors such as work-life balance (67%), flexible work options (61%), and a supportive work environment (60%) are considered crucial for job satisfaction. Moreover, 78% report that their workplaces offer health and wellness benefits, with 84% 'very likely' to utilize these benefits in 2024. An overwhelming 82% believe that support from their workplace is instrumental in achieving their goals.

In addition to wellness and finance, sustainability is also on the minds of Indian adults. Many are planning to adopt sustainable habits, with 59% intending to use less plastic or one-time-use products, 58% aiming to improve recycling habits at home, and 56% looking to make travel more sustainable, including choosing accommodations that prioritize environmental responsibility.

The Amex Trendex serves as a valuable index tracking consumer preferences across spending, saving, traveling, and more. It provides insights into the evolving patterns of consumers, small businesses, and retailers, although it does not represent Amex customer spending data or trends.

As we navigate through 2024, it is evident that Indian adults are taking proactive steps towards enhancing their quality of life by setting concrete goals in wellness and financial management, supported by a desire for sustainable living and a conducive work environment that fosters mental health.

Sanjay Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India said, "While India and global consumers are almost at par with their new year resolutions around physical wellness (76 and 75 per cent respectively), it’s great to see how 69% Indians are also focused around personal finance goals while the same number for global counterparts stands at 51 per cent. Indians are aware of what’s important to have a fulfilling life and for committing to holistic well-being. This is clearly evident from Amex Trendex, that tracks the evolving consumer preferences including spending, saving and traveling. At American Express, we will continue to back our Card Members to make the most of their resolutions with our services, products, rewards and experiences.”

