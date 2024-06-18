ITR Filing 2024: Know who can and cannot file income tax returns using ITR-1 this year

The tax filing season is upon us. Before you file your return, make sure to pick the right form. Using the wrong form means your return will be marked as defective.
For most salaried people, the basic form is ITR-1. This form is for individuals with a total income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources like interest income.
However, not all salaried individuals can use ITR-1. Here are the scenarios where you cannot use ITR-1:
So, what should you do if you fall into these categories?
A resident salaried individual with income only from salary and less than Rs 50 lakh a year can file ITR-1. If you also have income from capital gains or agricultural sources, you need to use a different ITR form.
For instance, Alok Agarwal from Deloitte India explains that if you are salaried and have agricultural income over Rs 5,000, you need to file ITR-2 instead of ITR-1, assuming other conditions for ITR-2 are met.
Archit Gupta from Cleartax.in states that those who can't file ITR-1 usually need to file ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on their specific conditions. If you have capital gains, use ITR-2. If you have income from more than one house property, also use ITR-2. For business income, use ITR-3. Note, you cannot file two ITR forms.
ITR filing last date for Financial Year 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024. However, if you miss filing within the due date, you can still file a belated return before December 31, 2024.
