Mahakumbh 2025: Train ticket booking can be done by QR code scanners on railway staff jackets; check step-by-step process

Mahakumbh tickets: Indian Railways has implemented a comprehensive plan to accommodate pilgrims traveling to Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In addition to operating 13,000 Special trains, the national carrier has introduced a special program to enhance the experience for visitors coming to the sacred city. Prayagraj is within the jurisdiction of the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, which has launched an innovative initiative to simplify ticketing using modern technology. Passengers can now purchase tickets using scanners attached to railway staff's jackets.

In a statement, it was announced that the Prayagraj Railway Division will introduce digital railway tickets for the first time. QR codes will be printed on railway employees' jackets to facilitate ticketing process for devotees, eliminating the need to wait in long queues. This initiative aims to streamline ticketing procedures for railway officials while enhancing convenience for passengers.

According to Amit Malviya, the senior Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, employees from the commercial department will be assigned special duties at Prayagraj Junction. They will be easily identifiable by their distinctive green jackets with QR codes on the back. By scanning these codes with their mobile phones, devotees can conveniently download the UTS mobile app to book unreserved tickets without having to wait in lines.

In an effort to enhance the digital experience for visitors, Indian Railways has introduced a toll-free helpline, a dedicated website, and the Mahakumbh Mela App, providing convenient services for individuals attending the event.

Step-by-step ticket booking process

Passengers can easily book tickets by scanning the QR code on the green jackets of railway staff. Upon scanning, they will receive a link to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app on their smartphones, enabling them to book tickets and access other services conveniently.

This initiative allows devotees to obtain tickets effortlessly at the railway station, avoiding the crowds and long queues. The process of digital ticket booking with mobile payments not only saves time but also delivers a seamless experience to the numerous devotees visiting during Mahakumbh. This new initiative by NCR promotes Digital India and offers immense relief to attendees of Mahakumbh 2025.

