New FASTag rules from Monday: How 60 minutes can decide your toll penalties. All the details

Forgetting to recharge your FASTag or resolving account issues could now lead to significant penalties. With the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introducing new validation rules effective February 17, users must adhere to stricter timelines to avoid disruptions at toll plazas.

Key changes in FASTag validation

As per the NPCI circular dated January 28, FASTag transactions will now be validated within specific timeframes tied to when the tag is read at a toll plaza. Two critical conditions have been introduced:

60 minutes before the toll scan – If a FASTag has been blacklisted, hotlisted, or marked as low balance for over an hour before reaching the toll plaza, the transaction will be declined.

10 minutes after the toll scan – If the FASTag remains inactive or blacklisted within 10 minutes after being read, the transaction will also be rejected.

If both conditions are met, the system will decline the transaction with error code 176, and the user will be charged twice the toll fee as a penalty.

How this impacts FASTag users?

FASTag accounts are divided into two states: whitelisted (active) and blacklisted (inactive). A FASTag may be blacklisted due to:

Insufficient balance

Pending KYC verification

Discrepancies in vehicle registration details

Under the new rules, users cannot rely on last-minute recharges if their FASTag has been blacklisted for more than 60 minutes before reaching the toll booth. However, a recharge made within 10 minutes of the transaction attempt may allow the user to pay only the standard toll fee instead of the penalty.

Legal experts have emphasized the importance of proactive account management for FASTag users under the revised system. One expert noted that the 70-minute grace period, which includes both pre- and post-scan windows, is designed to minimize inconvenience while ensuring smoother toll operations. However, they also warned that users who are unaware of these changes could face unexpected penalties.

Another legal expert pointed out that maintaining adequate FASTag balances and updating KYC details in advance is crucial to avoiding transaction failures. While these rules enhance system integrity and reduce fraudulent transactions, they could cause challenges for consumers unfamiliar with the updates.

What FASTag users should do

To avoid penalties and ensure seamless toll transactions, FASTag users are advised to:

Maintain sufficient balance in their accounts before starting long journeys.

Regularly update KYC details to prevent blacklisting.

Check their FASTag status before reaching toll plazas.

By staying informed and managing their FASTag proactively, users can navigate the revised rules with ease, avoiding delays and unnecessary penalties.

Experts see these changes as a step toward streamlining toll operations and minimizing disputes at plazas. “This system will reduce transaction failures, create a smoother toll experience, and encourage users to stay on top of their account management,” a legal expert explained.