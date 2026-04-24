OCI fee revision from April 1: Centre updates charges, tightens compliance rules

The Centre has revised the fee structure for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, with the updated charges coming into effect from April 1, 2026. The move standardises costs across application categories while introducing stricter compliance requirements for existing cardholders.

Launched in August 2005, the OCI scheme allows Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were eligible for Indian citizenship as of January 26, 1950, or thereafter, to register as OCI cardholders, subject to specified restrictions. The OCI status functions as a lifelong visa, enabling foreign citizens of Indian origin to live, work, and travel to India indefinitely without requiring separate visas.

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The OCI card also provides parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in several financial, economic, and educational matters. However, it does not grant political rights or allow the purchase of agricultural or plantation properties.

Revised fee structure

Under the new framework, applicants submitting fresh OCI applications within India will have to pay ₹15,000. The payment must be made through a demand draft in favour of the “Pay and Accounts Officer (Secretariat), Ministry of Home Affairs,” payable in New Delhi.

For applicants applying from outside India, the fee for fresh registration has been fixed at $275. The exact payable amount in local currency may vary depending on exchange rates and the norms of the respective Indian mission or consulate.

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The government has also outlined charges for ancillary services. Re-issuance of OCI cards due to a new passport or changes in personal particulars will cost $25. In cases where the OCI card is lost, damaged, or mutilated, applicants will need to pay $100 for a duplicate booklet. PIO cardholders converting to OCI cards—whether in lieu of a lost or valid PIO card — will also be charged $100.

Mandatory updates and penalty

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A key compliance change introduced alongside the revised fees is a penalty for delayed updates. OCI cardholders are required to update their details within three months of obtaining a new passport. Failure to do so will attract a penalty of $25, signalling the government’s intent to enforce timely record updates.

The application process remains fully digital. Applicants must register and submit their forms through the official OCI services portal, upload photographs and signatures, and follow instructions provided by the relevant authorities.

Eligibility and benefits

Foreign nationals who were Indian citizens on or after January 26, 1950, or their descendants, are eligible to apply. Spouses of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders can also apply, provided the marriage has been registered and has subsisted for at least two years.

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OCI cardholders benefit from a multiple-entry, multi-purpose lifelong visa and are exempt from registering with the Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) regardless of their duration of stay in India. They can open bank accounts, invest, and purchase non-agricultural property.

The OCI scheme also subsumes the erstwhile PIO card programme, which was merged into OCI in 2015. All existing PIO cards are now deemed OCI cards.

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With the revised fee structure and tighter compliance norms, the government aims to streamline OCI services while ensuring better data accuracy and administrative efficiency.