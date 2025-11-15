PM-KISAN 21st installment release on Nov 19: Eligibility, amount, eKYC, check other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on November 19, 2025, delivering the next round of direct income support to millions of farmer households across the country. Under this instalment, eligible farmers will receive ₹2,000, the first tranche of the annual Rs 6,000 benefit that is transferred to beneficiaries in three equal payments each year.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides small and marginal farming families guaranteed income support aimed at improving farm stability, ensuring liquidity for crop-related expenses, and creating a financial safety net against market and weather uncertainties. Since its rollout, the scheme has become one of the largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programmes in India, with government estimates suggesting that it has reached more than 11 crore farmers.

For the 21st instalment, which falls under the December–March cycle, verifications are underway and the full-scale disbursement is expected to be completed in November 2025. However, the final release date for all states may vary depending on the completion of state-level validation processes.

Mandatory e-KYC

A crucial requirement for receiving the payment is the completion of Aadhaar-based e-KYC. The government has repeatedly emphasized that e-KYC is compulsory for all beneficiaries. Farmers can complete OTP-based e-KYC through the PM-KISAN portal or opt for biometric authentication at their nearest Common Service Centre.

Only those who have completed their e-KYC, updated their land and bank details, and are listed as eligible on the portal will receive the upcoming transfer without delay.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the PM-KISAN Yojana, an applicant must:

Be an Indian citizen and an active farmer.

Belong to a small or marginal farmer family (only one eligible beneficiary per household).

Possess at least five acres of cultivable land.

Not hold political office or serve in certain high-ranking government or institutional posts.

How to apply

Farmers can apply by visiting the official PM-KISAN website and selecting “New Farmer Registration” under the farmer section. Applicants must submit accurate personal information, land records, and Aadhaar-linked bank details, then save all acknowledgement receipts for future reference.

The upcoming instalment is expected to provide timely financial support, especially for regions recovering from recent climatic disruptions, while continuing the government’s broader effort to stabilize rural incomes nationwide.

Early payment

Ahead of the national release, some states have already begun receiving early payments. Farmers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab have reported advance credits, with officials indicating that these disbursements were prioritised for regions affected by recent natural disasters. The early payouts are intended to provide immediate relief and ensure that vulnerable households do not face delays due to verification or administrative processes.

Additionally, more than 28,000 farmers recently received Rs 62 crore in advance support, released directly by Prime Minister Modi during an event earlier in November. This amount was distributed as a special relief measure for families impacted by natural calamities and is separate from the upcoming PM-KISAN instalment.