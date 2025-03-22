PM-KISAN scheme: Govt retrieves Rs 416 cr from ineligible beneficiaries; check who can claim funds 

The Centre has declared that it has successfully recovered Rs 416 crore from ineligible beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme. These recipients, who included income tax payees, employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs), government staff, and holders of constitutional posts, were found to be receiving benefits despite not qualifying under the scheme's criteria. This recovery is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that only those who truly qualify benefit from the PM-KISAN scheme.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in February 2019, aims to support small and marginal farmers by providing them with an annual sum of Rs 6,000 in three instalments through Direct Benefit Transfer. Since its inception, the scheme has disbursed Rs 3.68 lakh crore across 19 instalments. However, to prevent ineligible claims, the government has now made it mandatory for eligible farmers to complete land seeding, Aadhaar-based payments, and eKYC processes. Payments to those farmers who have not completed these steps are currently halted until they meet these requirements.

To improve transparency and efficiency, the government has introduced several technological advancements. These include the PM-KISAN Portal and Mobile App, which allow farmers to register, track payments, and complete eKYC.

Additionally, the Facial Authentication eKYC, launched in June 2023, assists farmers in remote areas to verify their identities via face scans. Over 5 lakh Common Service Centres across India support farmers with registration and mandatory verification processes. Furthermore, an AI Chatbot named 'Kisan-eMitra', launched in September 2023, provides instant answers in local languages about payments, registration, and eligibility.

Since November 15, 2023, more than 1.5 crore new farmers have been added to the PM-KISAN scheme through nationwide saturation drives conducted in coordination with state governments. This expansion ensures that no eligible farmer is left out. The government’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the scheme and ensuring that the funds reach the rightful beneficiaries.

Eligibility for PM-KISAN scheme

The objective of this farmer-focused program is to ensure that all farmers nationwide receive benefits directly without the involvement of intermediaries, while also maintaining transparent processes for beneficiary registration and verification.

Under this program, families of landholding farmers with cultivable land in their name are eligible to receive benefits. The program utilizes direct benefit transfers (DBT) to efficiently and transparently transfer financial assistance directly to farmers' bank accounts. Additionally, farmers can access short-term loans through the Kisan credit card.

Applicants must provide their Aadhaar card, proof of citizenship, land ownership documents, and bank account details when applying to be a beneficiary of this program.

Points to note

> Cultivable land ownership is required for farmer families, regardless of the size of the landholding.

> The family must consist of a husband, wife, and minor children.

> Citizenship of India is a prerequisite for being a beneficiary.

> Institutional landholders are ineligible for this scheme.

> None of the family members should have been an income tax payer in the previous assessment year.

> Professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects are not qualified for the scheme.

> Former and current members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state legislative assemblies, state legislative councils, mayors of municipal corporations, and chairpersons of district panchayats are also excluded.

> Retirees with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

PM-KISAN scheme's impact

A study conducted by the International Food Policy Research Institute in 2019 highlighted that the PM-KISAN scheme positively impacts rural economic growth and increases agricultural investment. By easing credit constraints, the scheme has enhanced the risk-taking capacity of farmers, enabling them to make more productive investments. The recovery of funds from ineligible beneficiaries is seen as a step towards further optimising the impact of this crucial initiative, ensuring that the financial aid reaches those who genuinely need it and bolsters the rural economy.

Another study conducted by a government-run institute a few months ago revealed that around 64% of the funds allocated under the PM-Kisan scheme were utilized by farmers in agriculture, with the remaining portion being utilized in non-agricultural sectors.

Within the agriculture sector, the majority of the funds (40.82%) were spent on ploughing, followed by expenditures on fertilizers (23%) and seeds (21%). Pesticides, irrigation, machinery, labor, and other expenses accounted for 15.48% of the total agriculture fund under the PM-KISAN Scheme.

The study also indicated that a significant portion of the funds allocated for non-agricultural purposes was used for healthcare (39%), followed by social obligations (27.02%), purchase of non-agricultural assets (20.25%), construction of homes (9.53%), and other expenses (3.90%) during the 2020-21 period.