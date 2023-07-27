scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi releases around Rs 17,000 cr under the PM-KISAN scheme

The scheme, which was formally launched in 2019, has transferred a total amount of Rs 2.59 lakh crore to beneficiaries since its inception.

PM Modi also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country PM Modi also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country

PM Kisan 14th Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th installment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries on Thursday under the PM-KISAN scheme. All eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,000 as the first installment under the scheme.

During a public rally in Rajasthan today, PM Modi said he will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country, which are a one-stop shop for farmers that cater to their all needs.

"A centralised help desk has been introduced to facilitate the beneficiaries to overcome the problems faced during the registration process of PMKisan scheme," an official tweet on PM Kisan handle said.

The scheme, which was formally launched in 2019, has transferred a total amount of  Rs 2.59 lakh crore to beneficiaries since its inception. 

PM Modi also launched urea gold i.e. sulphur-coated urea. The prime minister also initiated the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, fostering further advancements in the agricultural sector.

 

Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
