Statewide bank strike on November 16 over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Report

Ladki Bahin Yojana: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), comprising nine bank staff unions, has declared a statewide strike in Maharashtra on the 16th of November. The strike is a protest against the reported harassment and violence experienced by bank employees from beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, as per a report by Times of India.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, the UFBU state convener, shared details of assault incidents in different districts with TOI, blaming the government for inadequate planning and communication that resulted in such chaos.

"There is utter chaos in banks while implementing 'Ladki Bahin' scheme due to a lack of planning and communication on the part of the government. Overall, there is an atmosphere of fear among bank employees. Therefore, we have decided to voice our concerns by observing a day-long strike," he said.

In several instances, local politicians and beneficiaries of government schemes have reportedly mistreated, insulted, and even physically harmed bank staff in various districts, including Beed, Jalna, Latur, Dhule, and Pune. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has noted a surge in activity at bank counters as people rush to activate dormant accounts, link their Aadhaar numbers, and open new accounts to avail benefits under the scheme.

In response to these incidents, the union is calling for improved security measures and additional staff to manage the high demand at bank counters. Meanwhile, State Minister Atul Save has encouraged the unions to engage in dialogue with the government before resorting to any drastic actions.

Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme was recently introduced by the Maharashtra government on August 17. This initiative is designed to offer financial support to women, with the goal of increasing their independence and self-reliance. Under this scheme, women between the ages of 21-65 with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. The primary objective of this program is to empower women by providing them with financial assistance.

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme is a significant initiative modeled after the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' which was previously implemented in Madhya Pradesh during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Launched on Raksha Bandhan, the scheme has been incorporated into the supplementary budget of Maharashtra by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

This scheme is exclusively available for female residents of Maharashtra who are permanent residents of the state and fall between the ages of 21 to 65 years old. Eligibility criteria include being married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, or destitute, and having a bank account in their name in any bank. Additionally, the applicant's total family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Diwali bonus

Recently, the state government announced the Diwali Bonus 2024 within the Ladki Bahin Yojana to provide financial assistance to women residing in the state. According to the recent notification, qualifying women will be granted Rs 3,000 in the form of the fourth and fifth instalment payments, which will be directly transferred to their bank accounts through the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024 programme.

The introduction of the Diwali bonus offer is aimed at providing financial assistance to women, empowering them to celebrate Diwali without any concerns about finances.

Maharashtra polls

This Diwali bonus is seen as a significant initiative leading up to the Maharashtra state elections next month, which are scheduled for November 20th. The BJP is focused on maintaining power in Maharashtra, in collaboration with allies the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCP-SP-Shiv Sena-UBT, which is aiming to replicate its success in the Lok Sabha elections. During the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition MVA alliance secured 31 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.