New UIDAI regulation links Baal Aadhaar with birth registries to curb fraud; details here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a regulatory amendment to curb duplicate enrolments for Baal Aadhaar cards, which are issued to children under five years of age. This move is targeted at preventing multiple Aadhaar IDs being issued based on a single birth certificate.

According to the UIDAI, the amendment allows the sharing of a child's Aadhaar number, generated from a birth certificate, without collecting biometric data, with authorities such as the Registrar General of India. This is contingent on parental consent. "The Authority may, with the consent of parent or guardian, share the Aadhaar number, which was generated pursuant to enrolment of a child below the age of 5 years on the basis of a birth certificate and without collecting the core biometric information, with the Registrar General of India or Chief Registrar for a State… to prevent duplicate enrolment on the basis of the same birth certificate," stated the UIDAI.

The Baal Aadhaar card is a 12-digit number linked to a parent's Aadhaar and is issued without requiring the child’s biometric data. This linkage is crucial as it ensures a unique identification process for children under five, simplifying the enrolment procedure for parents.

The UIDAI's notification further clarified that the amendment to the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, 2016, aims to mitigate risks of fraud or duplication by leveraging existing birth registration frameworks. This includes integrating data with local and national registrars under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Moreover, the notification highlighted the procedure for activating and deactivating Aadhaar numbers, particularly for deceased individuals, stating: "In the principal regulations, in regulation 5, in sub-regulation (3), a proviso shall be inserted, namely:— ‘Provided that the same shall not be required in case of deactivation of the Aadhaar number of a deceased person under clause (ea) of sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 28 of The Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016’."

To obtain a Baal Aadhaar, parents must visit an enrolment centre with the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar of one parent. The enrolment process involves no biometric data collection from the child, ensuring a seamless registration process that upholds privacy standards while maintaining security.

Enrolment captures essential demographic details such as the child’s name, gender, and date of birth. Optional details include a parent’s mobile number and email address. This system is designed to prevent identity misuse and promote secure identity management from an early age.

The new regulation is part of a broader effort by UIDAI to streamline identification processes and safeguard the integrity of digital identity systems in India. By addressing vulnerabilities like duplicate enrolments, UIDAI aims to enhance the Aadhaar system's reliability and public trust.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, ensuring compliance and understanding these changes becomes crucial for parents and guardians. This amendment underscores the importance of accurate record-keeping and collaboration between various governmental bodies to maintain the efficacy of national identity systems.