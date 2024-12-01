Update Aadhaar details by December 14 without paying fees. Here's what happens if you miss this date

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free updates to Aadhaar details until December 14, 2024.

Citizens can update key information like name, address, or date of birth without any charges during this window through a seamless online process. After the deadline, updates will require a processing fee.

Updating Aadhaar is particularly important for individuals who haven’t revised their details in over a decade.

Accurate records ensure smoother access to government and private services, improve authentication success rates, and help keep personal information up to date.

How to Update Aadhaar Online

The process for online updates is straightforward:

Visit the Official Website: Log on to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Access the Update Section: Navigate to the “Update Your Aadhaar” option under the “My Aadhaar” menu.

Login with Aadhaar: Enter your Aadhaar number and authenticate via OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Submit Updates: Choose fields to update (e.g., name, address), upload necessary documents, and submit your request.

Track Your Request: Save the Update Request Number (URN) for future reference.



Offline updates for biometric changes



For biometric updates like fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs, individuals must visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. The steps include:

Download and fill out the enrolment/update form from the UIDAI website.

Submit the form along with required documents at the center.

Complete the biometric verification process.

Receive a tracking slip with your URN.

Do note