Using credit cards in supermarkets? Keep an out for these warning signs

Credit cards have become an essential tool for many. They offer convenience, security, and even rewards, making them a popular choice for everyday purchases, including groceries. However, as with any financial tool, it’s crucial to be aware of potential risks and take necessary precautions. This article highlights some warnings you need to understand and know how to use credit cards in supermarkets carefully.

Keep your card safe: When shopping, keep your credit card stores in your wallet. Shield your PIN when entering it at the checkout keypad. “If sharing your card details verbally, make sure to do so carefully or avoid it altogether to keep your card secure,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Keep your personal information secure: During transactions, typically, you only need to provide your card and enter your PIN or signature if prompted. Avoid sharing other personal information that is not necessary.

Look out for skimming devices: There have been reports of credit card skimmers being used at supermarkets. These devices can lift your credit card information when you swipe your card into a compromised point of sale (PoS) terminal or ATM. “Skimming devices can be placed on card readers to steal your card information. Before inserting your card, be cautious and check for any alignment issues or loose parts on the card reader panel at the payment terminal. If you find something suspicious, alert the supermarket staff and use a different terminal. Skimming devices are also attached to ATMs, so be careful when using one,” said Shetty.

Check the receipt to avoid overcharging: Always review your receipt before leaving the store. Keep track of the items as they're scanned, and double-check the total before completing the transaction. Pay attention to the transaction amount on the receipt to ensure you have not been overcharged for the same purchase.

Dispose of receipts carefully: Shopping receipts contain important information regarding your payment method. Sometimes, the shopping receipts have credit card details. In fact, they may sometimes have your full card number mentioned. To avoid potential fraud, shred or destroy these receipts, says Shetty.

Don’t use open/public WiFi: Public or open WiFi networks are unsafe. Avoid making credit card transactions on WiFi networks and use your cellular data or a trusted private network instead.

Monitor Account Activity: To prevent any transactional issues, you must monitor your transactions closely. When you pay with a credit card, you’ll receive a transaction alert on your phone, which can help you spot any discrepancies. If you notice any errors or unauthorized purchases, you can tell them with your lender. Shetty said, “Regularly review your credit card statements to keep track of your spending activity. By doing this, you can flag unauthorised transactions or discrepancies in your statement and alert your card issuer about them in time.”

Secure online purchases: If you’re shopping from a supermarket’s online website, ensure that the website is secure. To do this, look for “https://” and a padlock icon before entering your card details. When shopping online, it is also advisable to shop at established and reliable merchants.

Update contact information: If there is a change in your contact details, ensure that your credit card issuer has updated information. In case of unusual or suspicious activity in your account, they can contact you immediately.

Contactless payments: If your credit card supports contactless payments, make sure you keep it in a secure RFID-blocking wallet to prevent unauthorised scanning.

Have an alternate payment method: While credit cards are widely accepted in urban areas and major supermarkets in India, there might still be some places that prefer cash. Ensure you have some cash in hand as a backup.