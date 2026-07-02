5 things to do if a co-owner tries to sell jointly owned property without your approval

Disputes over jointly owned property are common in India, particularly when families inherit homes or land without formally dividing ownership. A frequent concern is whether one co-owner can sell the property without informing or obtaining consent from the others. While Indian law allows a co-owner to transfer their own undivided share, they cannot legally sell the entire property unless all co-owners agree.

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If you discover that a sibling, spouse, business partner or another co-owner is attempting to sell a jointly owned property without your approval, legal experts say acting quickly can help protect your ownership rights. Here are five important steps to consider.

1. Confirm what the co-owner is trying to sell

The first step is to determine whether the co-owner is selling only their undivided share or attempting to transfer the entire property.

Under Section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, a co-owner can legally sell only their own interest in the property. They cannot transfer the shares belonging to other co-owners. If the property has not been partitioned, the buyer acquires only the seller's undivided share and not exclusive possession of any specific portion.

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Understanding the nature of the proposed transaction will help determine the legal remedies available.

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2. Send a legal notice immediately

If you believe the proposed sale exceeds the co-owner's legal rights, legal experts recommend issuing a formal notice to both the co-owner and the prospective buyer.

The notice should clearly state that the property is jointly owned and that the seller does not have authority to dispose of the entire property. Early communication can sometimes prevent the transaction from being completed and also puts potential buyers on notice about the ownership dispute.

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3. Seek a court injunction to stop the sale

If the sale appears imminent, you can approach a civil court seeking a temporary or permanent injunction under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

An injunction can restrain the co-owner from completing the sale until the ownership dispute is resolved. Courts generally examine whether the applicant has a prima facie ownership interest and whether allowing the transaction would cause irreparable harm.

Obtaining an injunction before registration is often more effective than challenging the sale after it has been completed.

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4. File a partition suit to establish ownership

Many disputes arise because inherited properties remain undivided for years.

A partition suit under the Partition Act, 1893 enables the court to formally divide the property or determine each co-owner's share. Once partition is completed, every co-owner receives clearly defined ownership rights over a specific portion, reducing the scope for future disputes.

The Supreme Court also reinforced this principle in its 2024 judgment in SK Golam Lalchand vs Nandu Lal Shaw, holding that a co-owner of an undivided property cannot transfer the entire property without first determining their share through partition.

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5. Challenge a fraudulent sale in court

If the property has already been sold without proper authority, legal remedies are still available.

Co-owners can seek cancellation of the sale deed under the Specific Relief Act, 1963, and ask the court to declare their ownership rights. Where the transaction involves forgery, cheating or impersonation, criminal proceedings may also be initiated under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

For buyers, jointly owned properties also require caution. Purchasing from just one co-owner generally transfers only that person's legal interest and does not automatically confer exclusive ownership of the entire property. This is one reason banks typically insist on thorough title verification and, in many cases, consent or release deeds from all co-owners before approving home loans.

The safest approach for both co-owners and prospective buyers is to verify ownership records, mutation entries, encumbrance certificates and title documents before proceeding with any transaction. Taking these precautions early can help avoid lengthy and expensive litigation later.

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